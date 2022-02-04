Class Acts for Feb. 4

Champlain College is pleased to announce that Christian McDonald of Chatsworth recently graduated after the fall 2021 semester. McDonald was one of 273 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma. McDonald completed a bachelor of science degree in software development.
The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Local students were:
• Rafael Avila of Dalton
• Hillary Dong of Dalton
• Kelsey Schneller of Dalton
The following students earned the distinction of dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Local students were:
• Mason Blanchard of Dalton
• Taylor Boyett of Dalton
• Amber Fischer of Dalton
• Ricardo Rivera of Chatsworth
• Jonathan Shaheen of Dalton
• Ripken Walker of Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.