Class Acts for Feb. 6

Berry College recently announced its newest fall class of graduates for 2020, which included DeAndre Provine of Chatsworth, who earned a bachelor's degree in animal science.
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the 259th commencement exercises Dec. 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Local graduates were:
• Nicholas Hutchison of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of science in computer science with highest honors
• Chase Lynch of Dalton, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering
• Jesse Magana of Dalton, master of business administration--global business
• Alex Miller of Tunnel Hill, doctor of philosophy in mechanical engineering
• Jose Triana of Dalton, bachelor of science in environmental engineering with highest honors
The following local students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Kenneth Barnett of Dalton
• Mason Blanchard of Dalton
• Hillary Dong of Dalton
• Nicholas Farris of Dalton
• Garrett Hughes of Dalton
• Andrew Johnston of Dalton
• Jonathan Shaheen of Dalton
• Laura Shaheen of Dalton
The following local students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2020. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Surbhi Bhatter of Dalton
• Taylor Boyett of Dalton
• Rachel Climer of Dalton
• Justin Deal of Dalton
• Landen Ledford of Chatsworth
• Janelly Ramirez of Dalton
• Caroline Ridley of Chatsworth
• Kelsey Schneller of Dalton
• Evan Stuart of Dalton
• Rebecca Tull of Dalton
• Ronnie Walker of Dalton
To be eligible for the President's List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes. Local students include:
• Jessica Alfaro of Dalton
• Sanah Chaudhry of Dalton
• Grace Davenport of Chatsworth
• Erika Garcia of Dalton
• Alexis Hammond of Chatsworth
• Wendy Hurtado of Dalton
• Omar Lopez of Dalton
• Fergus King of Cohutta
• Arly Molina of Dalton
• Bhumi Patel of Dalton
• David Torres of Dalton
• Chengpeng Wu of Dalton
Georgia State University has named students to the fall 2020 semester Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes. Local students include:
• Rebeca Bravo of Dalton
• Matthew Cook of Dalton
• Madison Green of Dalton
• Cristina Limas of Dalton
• Anahi Lopez of Dalton
• Opal Patel of Dalton
• Marcos Perez of Dalton
When the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks resume football season this month, they will have the support of the university's Marching Southerners despite the limitations of COVID-19. Among the band members will be Robert Hartline of Dalton, who is in the front ensemble section.
Due to the pandemic, the Ohio Valley Conference moved football season to the spring. JSU was allowed, however, to play four non-conference games in the fall. The Southerners performed at the university's sole home football game on Oct. 10, 2020. This spring, they will perform at the three home games on the schedule:
• Feb. 28, Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.
• March 21, Southeast Missouri, 2 p.m.
• March 28, Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean's list during the fall semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Local students include:
• Branson Carnes of Chatsworth
• Malley Chastain of Dalton
• Kali Crowder of Cohutta
• Justin Franklin of Chatsworth
• Karla Gamez of Chatsworth
• Alexander Hyde of Chatsworth
• Porter Johnson of Dalton
• Teresa Lopez of Dalton
• Gustavo Martinez of Dalton
• Payton Tuder of Rocky Face
