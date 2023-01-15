• James Satcher of Cohutta has been named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College. Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president’s honor roll.
• Kellie Stokes-Palumbo of Tunnel Hill graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 9, 2022, in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Stokes-Palumbo earned a bachelor of business administration in human resource management. Over 600 students graduated across two ceremonies. The commencement speakers were Ashwani Monga, vice chancellor and chief academic officer for the University System of Georgia (USG) at the noon ceremony, and Richard McCorkle, executive director for Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA), at the 4 p.m. ceremony.
• Graceland University has announced the fall 2022 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between May 31 through Dec. 17, 2022. Victor Czerkasij of Cohutta graduated with a doctor of nursing practice (organizational leadership).
• For the fall 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 900 degrees and 12 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17 at the Convocation Center at UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. Local graduates were:
— Landon Brooks of Dalton
— Morgan Carlile of Dalton
— Michael Carroll of Tunnel Hill
— Hunter Floyd of Dalton
— Molly Gunn of Dalton
— Makenna Richards of Chatsworth
— Robert Sheppard of Couhtta
— Emily Weathers of Dalton
• Nine University of North Georgia students including senior Hunter Mauldin, an English major from Chatsworth, were selected this fall for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship.
Providing up to $8,000, the nationally competitive scholarship enables U.S. undergraduate students who are eligible for the Pell grant to study or intern abroad and gain skills critical to national security and economic competitiveness.
“We are thrilled for the students who have been selected as Gilman Scholars and for those who have been named alternates. The hard work and persistence of these students has helped them to achieve this nationally competitive scholarship,” said Kathryn Quinto, fellowships coordinator for the Nationally Competitive Scholarships (NCS) office. “The NCS team is grateful for the invaluable collaboration with the Center for Global Engagement and the faculty and staff who support these students throughout the process.”
Mauldin will study in the United Kingdom.
“Receiving the Gilman Scholarship means so much to me because it is one of the first proofs of my hard work during my college career,” Mauldin said. “I think the Gilman Scholarship is important because it gives financially disadvantaged students like myself the opportunity to explore the world and do things with their life and career that otherwise would be inaccessible.”
• Shaylen Sutton of Varnell has been named a Piedmont University dean’s scholar for the fall 2022 semester. Students earning the dean’s scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA.
• Young Harris College President Drew L. Van Horn is pleased to announce the students named to the college’s president’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average are eligible to be named to the president’s list. The following local students made the list:
— Robert Ferebee of Dalton
— Juana Tercero of Chatsworth
• Young Harris College President Drew L. Van Horn is pleased to announce the students who made the college’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average or better are eligible to be named to the Dean’s List. The following local students made the list:
— Karla Hernandez of Dalton
— Connor Johnson of Dalton
— Logan Slaton of Dalton
— Katherine Wright of Chatsworth
