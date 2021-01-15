Class Acts for Jan. 15

• Mauricio Quintero of Dalton was accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester. Quintero, a senior at Dalton High School, also was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years.
This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
• Lily Rehberg of Dalton has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Evansville for the fall 2020 semester. Rehberg is majoring in theatre.
To make the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
• Robert Hartline of Dalton was named to the Dean's List at Jacksonville State University. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean's List of their respective schools.
