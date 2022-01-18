Class Acts for Jan. 18

More than 400 Berea College students were named to the fall 2021 dean's list. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Local students were:
• Jose Cortes of Dalton
• Cesar Martinez of Dalton
• Maria Martinez of Dalton
• Rigoberto Moreno of Dalton
Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Local students were:
• Libna Amaro of Dalton
• Benjamin Barbre of Cohutta
• Madison Boyd of Rocky Face
• Abraham Casas of Chatsworth
• Cynthia Castillo of Dalton
• Abigail Crossen of Dalton
• Madeline Duffy of Rocky Face
• Alondra Flores of Dalton
• Ana Espitia of Dalton
• Bianca Espitia of Dalton
• Abigail Fowler of Crandall
• Jordan Frye of Rocky Face
• Victor Garcia of Dalton
• Hunter Grant of Chatsworth
• Margarito Gutierrez of Chatsworth
• Alexis Hewitt of Dalton
• Layla Hicks of Tunnel Hill
• Carson Hughes of Rocky Face
• Emily Jaimes of Chatsworth
• Elizabeth Jager of Chatsworth
• Emily Jones of Cohutta
• Olivia Jones of Dalton
• David Jordan of Rocky Face
• Samuel Long of Rocky Face
• Mallory McAllister of Dalton
• Jasmine Mora of Chatsworth
• Andrew Morales of Dalton
• Luis Moreno of Dalton
• Trevor Morgan of Dalton
• Kami Page of Chatsworth
• Rodrigo Paramo of Dalton
• Samantha Perez of Cohutta
• Emma Quarles of Dalton
• Kaci Queen of Dalton
• Colby Ramsey of Dalton
• Alexander Reisz of Dalton
• Elizabeth Rodriguez of Dalton
• Ansh Shah of Dalton
• Lillian Sims of Cohutta
• Cole Sparks of Chatsworth
• Mateo Triana Rangel of Dalton
• Vinicio Vega-Herrera of Dalton
• Katherine Walker of Dalton
• Olivia Wagner of Rocky Face
• Courtney Wilcox of Dalton
• Arden Wong of Dalton
The deans of each of University of North Georgia's colleges announced students who made their respective lists for fall 2021. Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Local students were:
• Cecille Burgess of Rocky Face
• Emily Elrod of Dalton
• Molly Gunn of Dalton
• Bowen Mahan of Chatsworth
• Alberto Lopez of Chatsworth
• Selena Paniagua of Dalton
• Madison Phelps of Dalton
• Karson Shelton of Chatsworth
• Lauren Stafford of Chatsworth
• Savannah Wheeler of Tunnel Hill
• Abigayle Young of Cohutta
More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University's fall 2021 dean's list. Students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Local students were:
• Nicole Brown of Dalton
• Marybelle Caldwell of Dalton
• Matthew Lynch of Cohutta
• Kimberly Thomas of Dalton
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following local students on being named to the fall 2021 president's list.
• Alma Callaway of Chatsworth
• Joshua Dillard of Dalton
• Sonya Kilgore of Cohutta
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester.
