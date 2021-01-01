Class Acts for Jan. 2

Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President's Honor List, the Dean's Honor List and the Distinguished Achievement List.
Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean's Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. Area students who make the Dean's Honor List were:
• Aaron Bearden of Chatsworth
• Elexus Salaices of Dalton
The following area students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President's List for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
• Mary Mitchell of Dalton
• Anna Newberry of Dalton
• Bailey Palmer of Dalton
• Taylor Ramsay of Dalton
The following area students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville:
• MacKenzie Hoffman of Rocky Face
• Lauren Hughes of Dalton
• Chloe Sirmans of Cohutta
