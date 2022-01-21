Class Acts for Jan. 21

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As). Local students were:
• Ava Knowles of Dalton, president's list
• Talmadge Martin of Dalton, president's list
• Sydney Sosebee of Dalton, dean's list
• Ryan Weeks of Dalton, dean's list
Zachary Cole of Dalton was named to the Campbellsville University dean's list for fall 2021, as announced by Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Elyza Guzman of Tunnel Hill is among the students named to Emerson College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make dean's list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Guzman is majoring in musical theatre and is a member of the class of 2024.
Nearly 1,100 students were named to the president's list at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2021. Local students were:
• Luisa Arnold of Dalton
• Sarah Crawford of Rocky Face
More than 1,200 students have been named to the dean's list for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in fall 2021. Local students were:
• Kristen Champion of Chatsworth
• Abigail Jones of Dalton
Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade point average standards specific to the college or school within the university. Local students were:
• Lara Edgeman of Chatsworth, a junior in the College of Education; president's list.
• Laila Siyam of Rocky Face, a sophomore in the College of Health Professions; president's list.
• Christian Starks of Cohutta, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; dean's list.
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,300 Owls named to the university's dean's list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Local students were:
• Mariana Bibian of Dalton
• Jackson Brock of Cohutta
• William Buckner of Dalton
• Ansley Byers of Dalton
• Jason Calderaro of Cohutta
• Stephanie Celis of Dalton
• Carly Chastain of Cohutta
• Margaret Coles of Cohutta
• Daylan Cowart of Tunnel Hill
• Adam Cox of Dalton
• Hunter Crow of Chatsworth
• Kayla Curtis of Eton
• Samuel Dindoffer of Rocky Face
• Jodi Evans of Chatsworth
• Grace Forthman of Dalton
• Alondra Garcia of Dalton
• Erik Garcia of Dalton
• Jose Garcia of Dalton
• Violet Gazaway of Dalton
• Hallie Goble of Dalton
• Seth Godfrey of Cohutta
• Shelby Gordon of Dalton
• Karen Gutierrez of Chatsworth
• Kristen Halman of Dalton
• Luis Hernandez of Dalton
• Jaret Hernandez of Chatsworth
• Jaqueline Herrada of Dalton
• Steven Holmes of Rocky Face
• Abby Horne of Dalton
• Weston Howard of Cohutta
• Maria Hurtado Garcia of Dalton
• Joe Huynh of Dalton
• Alexandra Jackson of Tunnel Hill
• Lexi Jaekel of Dalton
• Caroline Jenkins of Dalton
• Cristian Lama of Dalton
• David Lopez-Reynoso of Chatsworth
• Andy Magana of Dalton
• Silvia Melgarejo of Dalton
• Alexya Meza of Dalton
• Jane McDonald of Dalton
• Erika Morales of Dalton
• Haven Morgan of Cohutta
• Erin Nelson of Cohutta
• William Nelson of Dalton
• Eida Paiz of Chatsworth
• Ben Paul of Dalton
• Kadence Perry of Dalton
• Kaitlin Pulliam of Chatsworth
• Savana Punchard of Dalton
• Paola Rangel of Dalton
• Madison Ray of Dalton
• Hunter Reece of Dalton
• Axel Rendon of Dalton
• Lawrence Rich of Dalton
• Mary Robertson of Dalton
• David Rockholt of Dalton
• Alexandra Rowe of Dalton
• William O'Gwin of Dalton
• Katie Shaw of Chatsworth
• Julianne Staten of Dalton
• Thomas Thompson of Tunnel Hill
• Julia Tucker of Dalton
• Zachary Walker of Dalton
• Harley Wilson of Chatsworth
For the fall 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 900 degrees and 30 certificates to graduates. About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2021 commencement ceremonies held Dec. 17-18 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega campus. Local graduates included:
• Elizabeth Hutchins of Dalton, with a doctor of education in higher education leadership and practices.
• Rylee Maret of Dalton, summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in kinesiology.
• Natalie Vance of Chatsworth, with an associate of science in clinical health science.
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president's honor roll. Local students were:
• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth
• Katelyn Hannah of Tunnel Hill
• Sydney Harris of Rocky Face
• Katherine Head of Chatsworth
• Anna Hodges of Dalton
• Anna Humphrey of Chatsworth
• Tyson Langford of Dalton
• Rylee Maret of Dalton
• Carlos Martinez of Chatsworth
• Genevieve Oshier of Rocky Face
• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth
• Savannah Smith of Chatsworth
• Rachel Walker of Dalton
• Austin Wimberley of Eton
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following local students on being named to the fall 2021 dean's list.
• Flor Arredondo of Dalton
• Brittany Gibson of Dalton
• Destiny Hall of Dalton
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.