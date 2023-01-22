Belmont has announced the list of students recognized on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Of the approximately 52% of Belmont’s 7,100 undergraduate students who qualified for the fall dean’s list, Alexis Kinsey of Rocky Face was listed. Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
The academic honors dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester has been announced by Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Zachary Cole of Dalton was named to the dean’s list.
In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced Jamie Walraven of Dalton was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and be in good academic standing.
Lily Rehberg of Dalton was named to the University of Evansville dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Rehberg is studying theatre.
Furman University announced that approximately 40 students received degrees in December 2022. These students have the option of participating in the upcoming May 2023 commencement ceremony. Randall Luke Shiflett of Rocky Face graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication studies: rhetoric and advocacy.
Julia Ball of Rocky Face made the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University. MacKenzie Hoffman of Rocky Face made the dean’s list in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University. Georgia College recognizes its students for their outstanding work for the 2022 fall semester.
Nearly 1,200 students were named to the president’s list at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2022, including:
• Sarah Elizabeth Crawford of Rocky Face
• Natalie Jurado of Dalton
More than 1,300 students have been named to the dean’s list for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in fall 2022, including:
• Kristen L. Champion of Chatsworth
• Cheyenne Alizabeth Morgan of Chatsworth
Angelina Isabel Laruy of Dalton is one of 339 Mars Hill University students named on the honor roll of the academic dean at the end of the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the president’s honor roll. Local honorees were:
• William Anderson of Tunnel Hill
• Cortney Day of Chatsworth
• Emily Elrod of Dalton
• Katelyn Hannah of Tunnel Hill
• Jayden Kregel of Dalton
• Tyson Langford of Dalton
• Annaliese Miller of Dalton
• Genevieve Oshier of Rocky Face
• Selena Paniagua of Dalton
• Logan Pearson of Chatsworth
• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth
The deans of each of University of North Georgia’s colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022. Dean’s list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Local honorees included:
• Dharian Antonio of Dalton
• Rebekah Blankenship of Rocky Face
• Alexander Buckelew of Cohutta
• Mikayla Ehlers of Rocky Face
• Stephanie Franco of Rocky Face
• Madelyn Gibbs of Rocky Face
• Molly Gunn of Dalton
• Sydney Harris of Rocky Face
• Audra Leonard of Chatsworth
• Carlos Martinez of Chatsworth
• Rylee McBrayer of Tunnel Hill
• Ashley Miller of Dalton
• Adrea Norrell of Dalton
• Meredith Page of Dalton
• Allie Raughton of Tunnel Hill
• Natalie Vance of Chatsworth
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following local students on being named to the fall 2022 president’s list.
• Joshua Dillard of Dalton
• Brian Paul of Tunnel Hill
• Gerardo Villegas of Dalton
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. The fall terms run from September to December.
Sonya Kilgore of Cohutta has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 dean’s list. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
More than 1,700 distinguished and accomplished students were recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals by being named to Valdosta State University’s fall 2022 dean’s list. Dean’s list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students. To qualify for dean’s list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher. VSU’s fall 2022 dean’s list includes the following area residents:
• Badr Ajdiri of Dalton
• Marcos Arredondo of Dalton
• Nicole Brown of Dalton
• Marybelle Caldwell of Dalton
• Kelley Kittle of Crandall
• Kimberly Thomas of Dalton
• Leland Warnack of Tunnel Hill
• Shelly Wright of Chatsworth
Robert Ferebee of Dalton has been selected for induction into the Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) National Honor Society at Young Harris College. To be inducted into ODK, students must demonstrate strong academic performance and must be nominated for demonstrated leadership in one of the five pillars recognized by ODK: academics and research; athletics; fine arts; communications; and government and service. The students selected for induction into the inaugural class of the ODK Circle have attained a GPA of 3.5 or greater and were nominated for their leadership under one of the five pillars of ODK. Van Horn recognized each inductee along with the pillar of leadership they represent. Ferebee was recognized for the Pillar of Communications.
