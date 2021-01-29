Class Acts for Jan. 29

Peyton Gable of Dalton was named to the College of Charleston fall 2020 Dean's List. Gable is majoring in historic Preservation/community planning. Gable is among the more than 2,600 students who were named to the College of Charleston President's List and Dean's List for Fall 2020. To quality for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President's List in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2020 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Local students include:
• Benjamin Barbre of Cohutta
• Shane Bonifacious of Rocky Face
• Abigail Crossen of Dalton
• Catherine Duffy of Rocky Face
• Madeline Duffy of Rocky Face
• Marlee Ellis of Rocky Face
• Giovanny Espitia of Dalton
• Jordan Frye of Rocky Face
• Shelby Gordon of Dalton
• Dakota Harrison of Chatsworth
• Luis Hernandez of Dalton
• Edrehy Garcia of Dalton
• Maria Hurtado Garcia of Dalton
• Elizabeth Jager of Chatsworth
• Alyson Kountz of Dalton
• Samuel Long of Rocky Face
• Andy Magana of Dalton
• Mallory McAllister of Dalton
• Andrew Morales of Dalton
• Luis Moreno of Dalton
• Erin Nelson of Cohutta
• Victoria Owens of Chatsworth
• Marixa Ortiz of Dalton
• Kami Page of Chatsworth
• Ashley Parham of Dalton
• Alexandra Rowe of Dalton
• Taylor Poteet of Dalton
• Jay Tripp of Rocky Face
• John Upton of Dalton
• Salome Vigil of Tunnel Hill
• Arden Wong of Dalton
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,000 students named to the fall 2020 Dean's List. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Local students include:
• Guadalupe Albor of Chatsworth
• Angeles Altamirano of Dalton
• Jaden Baggett of Chatsworth
• Kyle Barnes of Dalton
• Will Barron of Rocky Face
• Sarah Bartenfield of Cisco
• Jason Bice of Chatsworth
• Macy Briley of Chatsworth
• Benjamin Brooker of Cohutta
• Jason Calderaro of Cohutta
• Cynthia Castillo of Dalton
• Margaret Coles of Cohutta
• Landon Conley of Cohutta
• Kevin Cortez of Dalton
• Adam Cox of Dalton
• Abbey Crump of Dalton
• Erik Delgadillo of Chatsworth
• Hunter Dixon of Rocky Face
• Angela Donka of Chatsworth
• Kensley Fisher of Rocky Face
• Grace Forthman of Dalton
• Abigail Fowler of Crandall
• Itzel Garcia of Dalton
• Seth Godfrey of Cohutta
• Hunter Grant of Chatsworth
• Kelly Hall of Dalton
• Saleta Hall of Dalton
• Kristen Halman of Dalton
• Alexis Hewitt of Dalton
• Layla Hicks of Tunnel Hill
• Joe Huynh of Dalton
• Caroline Jenkins of Dalton
• Emily Jones of Cohutta
• Justin Jones of Cohutta
• Olivia Jones of Dalton
• Cristian Lama of Dalton
• Jack Lindsay of Chatsworth
• Silvia Melgarejo of Dalton
• Alexya Meza of Dalton
• Daren Meza of Dalton
• Baylee Mitchell of Rocky Face
• Enrique Moncayo of Dalton
• Erika Morales of Dalton
• William O'Gwin of Dalton
• Hithesh Orviline of Dalton
• Rodrigo Paramo of Dalton
• Miguel Patino of Dalton
• Samantha Perez of Cohutta
• Chloe Peters of Dalton
• Sean Pye of Dalton
• Kaci Queen of Dalton
• AnnaMaria Ramsey of Dalton
• Hunter Reece of Dalton
• Lawrence Rich of Dalton
• Eduardo Rodriguez of Dalton
• Elizabeth Rodriguez of Dalton
• Ansh Shah of Dalton
• Katie Shaw of Chatsworth
• Jackson Simmons of Dalton
• Lorena Soto of Dalton
• Julianne Staten of Dalton
• Hedy Trejo of Dalton
• Jessica Tucker of Chatsworth
• Brynn Wagner of Dalton
• Valentina Windom of Rocky Face
• Lynne Wright of Cohutta
• Cole Young of Dalton
