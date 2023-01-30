Courtney Belflower of Tunnel Hill earned dean’s list distinction for the fall 2022 semester at Avila University, one of more than 330 undergraduate students to be recognized.
The dean’s list comprises undergraduate students who meet requirements in the colleges of arts and science and professional schools. All full-time admitted undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5-grade point average for the semester.
Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester.
To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Local students were:
• Alexis Anne Arias of Chatsworth, majoring in computer science
• Libna Amaro of Dalton, majoring in management-interest
• Benjamin Barbre of Cohutta, majoring in mechanical engineering
• William Buckner of Dalton, majoring in accounting-interest
• Stephanie Celis of Dalton, majoring in criminal justice
• Carly Chastain of Cohutta, majoring in English
• Kassidy Cline of Chatsworth, majoring in English
• Abigail Crossen of Dalton, majoring in nursing
• Alexandra Cuna of Dalton, majoring in psychology
• Kayla Curtis of Eton, majoring in English
• Sean Doheny of Dalton, majoring in cybersecurity
• Jimena Lopez Flores of Dalton, majoring in psychology
• Maria Hurtado Garcia of Dalton, majoring in information technology
• Violet Gazaway of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Morgan Gibson of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Hallie Goble of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Shelby Gordon of Dalton, majoring in nursing
• Kristen Halman of Dalton, majoring in digital animation
• Blake Hammontree of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Janell Herrera of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Yasmeen Issa of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Emily Jaimes of Chatsworth, majoring in digital animation
• David Jordan of Rocky Face, majoring in information technology
• Samuel Long of Rocky Face, majoring in political science
• Tania Lopez of Dalton, majoring in environmental engineering
• Kailey Maddox of Cohutta, majoring in digital animation
• Andrea Magana of Dalton, majoring in management-interest
• Mallory McAllister of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Jasmine Mora of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Erika Morales of Dalton, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Trevor Morgan of Dalton, majoring in industrial engineering tech
• Preston Nealey of Rocky Face, majoring in construction management
• William O’Gwin of Dalton, majoring in computer engineering
• Hithesh Orviline of Dalton, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Miguel Patino of Dalton, majoring in cybersecurity
• Kirsten Porter of Cohutta, majoring in psychology
• Kaitlin Pulliam of Chatsworth, majoring in criminal justice
• Paola Rangel of Dalton majoring in criminal justice
• Lawrence Rich of Dalton, majoring in civil engineering
• Sarah Ridley of Chatsworth, majoring in architecture
• Andrea Rios of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Merideth Rollins of Dalton, majoring in nursing-interest
• Alexandra Rowe of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Lorena Ruiz of Dalton, majoring in software engineering
• Kennedy Ryan of Chatsworth, majoring in human services interest
• Emma Quarles of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Kaci Queen of Dalton, majoring in middle grades education
• Ansh Shah of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Reagan Smith of Rocky Face, majoring in nursing-interest
• Julianne Staten of Dalton, majoring in dance
• Jennifer Vega of Chatsworth, majoring in cybersecurity
• Omar Velasquez of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Katherine Walker of Dalton, majoring in psychology
• Ana Wong of Dalton, majoring in nursing-accelerated
• Arden Wong of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Jaqueline Yanez of Dalton, majoring in digital animation
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University’s dean’s list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list. Local students were:
• Aaron Ault of Dalton, majoring in history education-interest
• Adison Baynes of Chatsworth, majoring in environmental science
• David Bazan of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Analiese Bargeron of Chatsworth, majoring in psychology
• David Berrospi of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Madison Boyd of Rocky Face, majoring in art
• Hayden Brock of Dalton, majoring in management
• Tania Ramirez Canedo of Dalton, majoring in political science
• Cynthia Castillo of Dalton, majoring in sociology
• Mariafernanda Olivas Castillo of Dalton, majoring in public relations-interest
• Gareth Chumley of Dalton, majoring in history education
• Carson Cook of Dalton, majoring in marketing
• Christian Cordova of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Daylan Cowart of Tunnel Hill, majoring in architecture
• Adam Cox of Dalton, majoring in finance-interest
• Hunter Crow of Chatsworth, majoring in digital animation
• Elizabeth Crowe of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Anthony De Santiago of Chatsworth, majoring in software engineering
• Samuel Dindoffer of Rocky Face, majoring in political science
• Thomas Franklin of Chatsworth, majoring in accounting
• Alondra Garcia of Dalton, majoring in finance
• Armando Garcia of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering tech
• Erik Garcia of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Victor Garcia of Dalton, majoring in construction management
• Madison Gaston of Chatsworth, majoring in elementary education
• Paulina Gierlak of Dalton, majoring in environmental science
• Hunter Grant of Chatsworth, majoring in civil engineering
• Karen Gutierrez of Chatsworth, majoring in marketing
• Alexandra Jackson of Tunnel Hill, majoring in finance
• Joshua Hall of Chatsworth, majoring in professional sales
• Jaret Hernandez of Chatsworth, majoring in accounting
• Ruben Hernandez of Dalton, majoring in accounting-interest
• Weston Howard of Cohutta, majoring in cybersecurity
• Abby Horne of Dalton, majoring in marketing-interest
• Carson Hughes of Rocky Face, majoring in marketing-interest
• Saul Hurtado of Dalton, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Elijah Johnson of Rocky Face, majoring in University undeclared
• Alexus Jones of Dalton, majoring in human services interest
• Cayman Lankford of Cohutta, majoring in psychology
• Alondra Lopez of Dalton, majoring in industrial engineering tech
• David Lopez-Reynoso of Chatsworth , majoring in industrial and systems engineering
• Fatima Lozano of Dalton, majoring in marketing-interest
• Silvia Melgarejo of Dalton, majoring in sociology
• Avery McCamy of Chatsworth, majoring in elementary education
• Jane McDonald of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Esme Miller of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Maslin Miller of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Jackson Moore of Dalton, majoring in information systems
• Haven Morgan of Cohutta, majoring in environmental science
• Ramon Ornelas of Dalton, majoring in civil engineering
• Omar Ortiz of Dalton, majoring in art
• Randall Owen of Tunnel Hill, majoring in industrial engineering tech
• Eida Paiz of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Ashley Parham of Dalton, majoring in art
• John Patterson of Dalton, majoring in management-interest
• John Paul of Dalton, majoring in computer engineering
• Samantha Perez of Cohutta, majoring in computer science
• Miguel Pimentel of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Colby Ramsey of Dalton, majoring in sport management
• Brennen Richards of Chatsworth, majoring in construction management
• Emily Rivera of Dalton, majoring in nursing-interest
• Ashley Rogers of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Orlando Santiago-Martinez of Rocky Face, majoring in finance-interest
• Frances Scoggins of Dalton, majoring in management
• Katie Shaw of Chatsworth, majoring in management
• Ryan Silver of Chatsworth, majoring in political science
• Kinsley Skiffen of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Josiah Smith of Dalton, majoring in criminal justice
• Abigail Stafford of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Raul Valdez of Dalton, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Allie Young of Dalton, majoring in marketing
