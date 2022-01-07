Class Acts for Jan. 7

Lily Rehberg of Dalton was recently named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Evansville. Rehberg is studying theater. Over 630 students were named to the dean's list. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Tunnel Hill resident Kellie Stokes-Palumbo made the fall 2021 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the academic achievement list, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses and earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
