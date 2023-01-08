Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Joshua Morales from Dalton as one of the students named to the dean’s list for academic achievement during fall 2022. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Zachary Edmondson, a freshman multimedia journalism major from Chatsworth, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list. The Dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 300 students who qualified for the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Dean’s list honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.
Local students who qualified for the dean’s list are:
• Matthew Morgan of Cohutta
• Samuel Woodall of Chatsworth
