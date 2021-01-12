Class Acts for Jan. 8

Brittney Baynes of Dalton and Shaylen Sutton of Varnell have been named to the Piedmont College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean's List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
Kaley Long of Rocky Face was placed on the Lincoln Memorial University Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester.
For the fall 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Nearly 600 of those graduates walked across the stage of the Convocation Center Dec. 5-6, 2020, in 52 mini-ceremonies created to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• Juan Botello of Dalton graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in digital arts.
• Hunter Ciesa of Dalton graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
• Makina Cook of Tunnel Hill graduated with an associate of arts in general studies pathway.
• Hayley King of Dalton graduated with a bachelor of arts in studio art.
• Kathleen Ralston of Dalton graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
