The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Local students were:
• Rafael Avila of Dalton
• Surbhi Bhatter of Dalton
• Mason Blanchard of Dalton
• Rachel Climer of Dalton
• Thomas Cushman of Dalton
• Hillary Dong of Dalton
• Ricardo Rivera of Chatsworth
The following students have earned the distinction of dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for spring 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Local students were:
• Amber Fischer of Dalton
• Garrett Hughes of Dalton
• Landen Ledford of Chatsworth
• Kelsey Schneller of Dalton
• Jonathan Shaheen of Dalton
• Matthew Shaheen of Dalton
• Ronnie Walker of Dalton
Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the spring 2022 president’s and dean’s lists. To be on the president’s list, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes. Local students were:
• Salvador Castillo of Dalton
• Elizabeth Gwendolyn Day of Dalton
• Lauren Madison Parker of Dalton
• Kinleigh Elizabeth Stancill of Rocky Face
• Jillian Jeanette Trowell of Dalton
