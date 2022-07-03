Class Acts
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the institute’s 262nd commencement exercises May 6-7 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Local graduates were:

• Mason Blanchard of Cohutta, bachelor of science in computer science with highest honors.

• Caroline Kenemer of Dalton, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering.

Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students during the 2021-2022 academic year at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta. Local graduates were:

• Abbey Flood of Chatsworth, College of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy.

• Bianca Maldonado of Dalton, School of Business, bachelor of business administration.

• Christian Starks of Dalton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts.

• Nicholas Brennan Wagner of Dalton, School of Medicine, doctor of medicine.

Valdosta State University is proud to announce the members of its graduating class of spring 2022. Local graduates were:

• Crystal Loughridge of Chatsworth, doctor of education in leadership.

• Jennifer Reed of Chatsworth, doctor of education in leadership.

• James Sane of Dalton, education specialist in teacher leadership.

