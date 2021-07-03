Class Acts for July 3

Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Ahmaad Tanner of Dalton as one of the nearly 1,600 graduates to receive degrees at the spring commencement ceremonies held May 4-7.
During a virtual awards ceremony, six Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students were named as finalists in their Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) National Leadership Conference competitions. Zitlali Aguilar Moreno, of the Whitfield Murray Campus, placed eighth in the Community Service Project category. GNTC’s PBL chapter had more national top 10 finalists than any other chapter in the state, said Mark Upton, GNTC marketing management program director and PBL coordinator. “The most impressive thing about this group is that they competed twice, but have never been able to attend a competition because of COVID-19,” Upton said. “Despite this, they have remained committed and improved on their success at the competition.”
Valdosta State University announces the members of its graduating class of spring 2021, including these area residents:
• Demi Chandler of Tunnel Hill, earned an education specialist in special education.
• Paul Little of Dalton, earned an education specialist in teacher leadership.
These students are among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during spring semester.
Aarik Long of Dalton was awarded the $3,000 Katie Knapp Whitworth Class of 1940 Scholarship and the $1,000 John D. McCallum Memorial Scholarship in Communication at Washington State University.
