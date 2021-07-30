Class Acts for July 30

Metro photo

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,370 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Area students included:

• Sierra Dixon of Rocky Face

• Nicolas Infante of Dalton

• Zachell Queen of Cohutta

• Jonathan Sparks of Dalton

• Jacob Tate of Cohutta

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Area students included:

• Joseph Bergeman of Dalton

• Elizabeth Durst of Dalton

• Jocelyn Guerra of Tunnel Hill

• Emily Keylor of Cohutta

• Jacob Keylor of Cohutta

• Cassia Mugge of Chatsworth

• Miguel Perez of Dalton

• William Robison of Rocky Face

• Flor Rodriguez of Dalton

• John Tighe of Dalton

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Rigoberto Castro of Dalton graduated in May with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you