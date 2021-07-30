Class Acts for July 30

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,370 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 president's list. To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Area students included:
• Sierra Dixon of Rocky Face
• Nicolas Infante of Dalton
• Zachell Queen of Cohutta
• Jonathan Sparks of Dalton
• Jacob Tate of Cohutta
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2021 dean's list. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Area students included:
• Joseph Bergeman of Dalton
• Elizabeth Durst of Dalton
• Jocelyn Guerra of Tunnel Hill
• Emily Keylor of Cohutta
• Jacob Keylor of Cohutta
• Cassia Mugge of Chatsworth
• Miguel Perez of Dalton
• William Robison of Rocky Face
• Flor Rodriguez of Dalton
• John Tighe of Dalton
Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Rigoberto Castro of Dalton graduated in May with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
