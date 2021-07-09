Class Acts for July 9

Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 2,200 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta. The following area students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2020-2021 academic year:
• Katelyn Crumbley of Dalton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science
• Kelsey Henderson of Dalton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science
• Lauren Hooie of Dalton, School of Theology, master of divinity
• Hannah Jackson of Dalton, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science
• Emily Lillian Newberry of Dalton, School of Law, juris doctor
• Dakota Hunter Tankersley of Dalton, School of Law, juris doctor
• Jackson Watson of Dalton, College of Health Professions, master of medical science
• Nia Young of Tunnel Hill, College of Professional Advancement, master of science
