• Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 spring semester. To be eligible for the President’s List the student must maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President’s List
Murray County: Adara Abdelrazzaq, Jamie Beasley, Jennifer Bermudez-Gutierrez, Luke Brock, Paul Burress, Shelby Cline, Kasandra Contreras, Ashley Dodson, Clayton Hullender, Austin Johnson, Elijah Kruse, Christopher Magness, Anthony McGee, Anna Owenby, Kayden Parker, Pamela Patterson, Lissette Salmon, Casey Searels-Bagley, Brittany Simpson, David Stafford, Cristian Tirador Cervantes and Nicholas Wooldridge.
Whitfield County: Alan Aleman, Jessica Allen, Emily Azua, Reyna Bahena, Johnny Bautista Reynoso, Katelyn Boyd, Giselle Brito, Amber Brown, Yosdel Castaneda, Adriana Cisneros, Jennifer Cisneros, Tavin Clinton, Hannah Cordell, Kenneth Cordell, Dena Cross, Audrey Crowder, Ivan Cruz Juarez, Austin Deas, Edgar Diaz, Sebastian Diaz, Alan Fernandez, Adriana Flores, Brodie Goforth, Juan Gonzalez Barrios, Johan Gonzalez Rangel, Abigail Gulledge, Juan Guzman, Coye Harrod, Lisbeth Hernandez, Susana Huerta, Tania Huerta, Andres Hurtado, Jacob Jackson, Kristi Kelley, Tun Len, Claudia Lewis, Mario Linares, Joceline Locke, Eddie Lopez, Henry Lopez, Gavin Lowery, Ayla Martin, River Mcclain, Maria Medina, Evelyn Mendiola, Angel Montoya, Brittany Moore, Jessica Moore, Omar Morales, Pedro Morales, Ashley Morris, Riley Mutter, Samuel Omotosho, Gustavo Paez, Victoriano Pascual, Glory Perez, Lilian Phillips, Celina Portillo, Yasmin Ramirez, Cristian Ramirez-Martinez, Christian Rendon, Jonathan Rios, Adelia Robinson, Andrea Rodriguez, Aida Romero Salazar, Alfredo Sanchez Lugo, Enock Sandoval, Kaylee Silvers, Abbie Smith, William Smith, Gisell Soto, Aretha Thomas, Sebastian Tomsic, Juana Vejar, Carmen Wheat and David Young.
Dean’s List
Murray County: Kareah Evans, Emily Frazier, Jonathan Hernandez, Faith Langford, Mark Lopez-Alvarez, Brittany Plott, Mauro Ramos, Fabian Salaises, Rachel Schmidt and Corbin Southern.
Whitfield County: Juan Almaraz Covarrubias, Rosalyn Andrews, Jennifer Ayala, Jesenia Azbill, Canaan Barrett, Savannah Brumbelow, Daniel Candanoza, Matthew Carter, Desha Crawl, Ulises Cruz, Fabian Diaz, Jesus Dominguez, Macie Elrod, Ashley Fraire, Gracie Freeman, Emelly Garnica, Tani Glass Green, Sky Griggs, Heather Heard, Blanca Ibarra, Benjamin Johnson, Tracy Lomax, Devin Long, Raylin Macon, Deanna Marquez, Natali Martinez, Carlee May, Maria Melendrez, Francois Xavier Onana Atangana, Mayra Owens, Bhoomikaben Patel, Rakesh Patel, Amber Ptak, Morgan Reardon, Joana Rodriguez, David Rosales, Juan Ruiz, Sean Solis, Cassie Townsend, Gabriel Vasquez and David Zayas-Mendoza.
• Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students:
• Brittney Baynes of Dalton.
• Ashleigh Feltman of Chatsworth.
• Aaron Fraire of Dalton.
• Mary Humphrey of Chatsworth.
• Emily Keylor of Cohutta.
• Greyson Owens of Chatsworth.
• Miguel Perez of Dalton.
• Nancy Rangel Sanchez of Tunnel Hill.
• Cara Rann of Tunnel Hill.
• Gavin Roberts of Chatsworth.
• Aidan Stacy of Dalton.
• William Summey of Dalton.
• Emma Woods of Dalton.
• Anthony Hernandez of Dalton.
• Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2023 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students:
• Emma Bagby of Dalton.
• Cherokee Beasley of Chatsworth.
• Analy Camarillo of Dalton.
• Sierra Davidson of Chatsworth.
• Elizabeth Durst of Dalton.
• Bailey Gleaton of Dalton.
• Natalie Grant of Dalton.
• Elijah Hibbett of Chatsworth.
• Jacob Keylor of Cohutta.
• Amelia Sewell of Cohutta.
• Boaz Whealy of Chatsworth.
• Kaley Long of Rocky Face was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean's List for the spring semester of 2023. To be placed on the Dean's List the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
• Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade point average standards specific to the college or school within the university. The following area students earned a place on the lists:
Chatsworth
• Hollie Cooper, senior, College of Education, President's List.
Dalton
• Ronnie Dunn, senior, School of Business, Dean's List.
• Lesley Rodriguez, senior, School of Business, Dean's List.
Rocky Face
• Alexia Edwards, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List.
• Laila Siyam, junior, College of Health Professions, President's List.
• Grant Williams, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President's List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.