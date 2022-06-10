Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the president’s honor list, the dean’s honor list and the distinguished achievement list. Dean’s list students were Tristen Ball and Skylar Hall, both of Chatsworth.
More than 430 Berea College students were named to the spring dean’s list. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Dean’s list students were Cesar Martinez and Maria Martinez, both of Dalton.
Mary Mitchell of Dalton made the president’s list at Georgia College. Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the spring semester.
MacKenzie Hoffman of Rocky Face made the dean’s list at Georgia College. Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for their outstanding work for the spring semester.
Nearly 1,100 students have been named to the dean’s list for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in spring 2022. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit. Local students were:
• Kristen Champion of Chatsworth
• Natalie Jurado of Dalton
• Abigail Jones of Dalton
• Sarah Crawford of Rocky Face
Lee University congratulates students who earned dean’s list honors during the spring semester. Dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0. Local students were:
• Lindsey Caldwell of Rocky Face
• Harmony Hammontree of Cohutta
• Monica Hijar of Dalton
• Jake Keener of Chatsworth
• Ava LaBoy of Dalton
• Laura Minter of Chatsworth
• Samuel Minter of Dalton
• Rebecca Moffett of Chatsworth
• David Osborne of Chatsworth
• Ethan Ramey of Tunnel Hill
Shaylen Sutton of Varnell has been named a Piedmont University dean’s scholar for the spring 2022 semester. Students who are named a dean’s scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. Sutton was among more than 200 students earning the dean’s scholar designation.
Matthew Morgan of Cohutta was among over 300 Piedmont University students who achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Piedmont University congratulates all dean’s list students for their academic success.
Shorter University held its 2022 commencement exercises on May 5 in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter’s Rome campus. Local students who received their degrees during the 2021-2022 academic year were:
• Gabriel William Bailer of Dalton, master of arts in teaching and teacher prep in certification (education)
• Branson Hunter Carnes of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in psychology and interdisciplinary studies
• Malley Shea Chastain of Dalton, bachelor of science in middle grades education
• Marco Antonio Flores Hidalgo of Dalton, master of business administration
• Porter Gregory Johnson of Dalton, bachelor of arts in Christian studies
• James Austin Kay of Chatsworth, master of management
• Christopher Eric Keyes of Chatsworth, master of arts in teaching
• William Jacob Ledford of Chatsworth, master of arts in teaching
• Austin Charles Lents of Chatsworth, bachelor of business administration in general business
• Alberto Gomez Manzanares of Dalton, master of business administration
• Drew Tyler Mosteller of Chatsworth, master of arts in teaching
• Kali Noelle Rose of Dalton, bachelor of business administration in general business
• Hernan Saldana of Dalton, master of management
• Carrie Ann Southerland of Chatsworth, master of accountancy
• Caroline Spencer Tipton of Rocky Face, bachelor of arts in communication studies
• Melissa Diane Whitener of Dalton, bachelor of business administration in general business
• Andrew Tyler Wood of Chatsworth, master of arts in teaching
More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University’s spring dean’s list. To qualify for dean’s list, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Local students were:
• Nicole Brown of Dalton
• Marybelle Caldwell of Dalton
• Kelley Kittle of Crandall
• Matthew Lynch of Cohutta
• Kimberly Thomas of Dalton
