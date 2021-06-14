Class Acts for June 12

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 260th commencement exercises May 7-8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Area graduates were:
• Nicholas Farris of Dalton, bachelor of science in computer science with highest honors
• Alex Fisher of Cohutta, bachelor of science in business administration with honors
• Andrew Frazier of Dalton, bachelor of science in biochemistry with highest honors
• Stephane Goodson-Hurst of Crandall, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering
• Andrew Johnston of Cohutta, bachelor of science in computer science with high honors
• Charles Linder of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering
• Erika Moreno of Dalton, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering
• Laura Shaheen of Dalton, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with highest honors
• Veronica Spencer of Cohutta, master of industrial design
• Evan Stuart of Dalton, bachelor of science in chemical and biomolecular engineering with high honors
The Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation awarded $13,600 in scholarships to 35 students for the 2021 summer semester, including several at the Whitfield Murray Campus.
Between $250 and $500 were awarded to each student to assist in paying for the summer semester at GNTC. The amount awarded and the number of students receiving awards has more than doubled from last year.
The 2021 GNTC Foundation Summer Scholarships and their recipients from the Whitfield Murray Campus are:
• Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship: Leonardo Medina
• GNTC Foundation Scholarship: Gary Brock, Esmerelda DeAnda, Matthew Dunn, Amber Ptak and Diego Reyes
• Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship: Joshua Lopez
• Public Safety Scholarship: Kelly Rickett
• Thomas Brown Scholarship: Luis Vasquez
“We congratulate these outstanding students and take pride in their excellence,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham. “We are also grateful to the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation for making this support possible.”
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 spring semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the dean’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
The GNTC president's list for:
• Murray County: Leslin Alfaro, Jennifer Alfonzo, Taylor Amos, Blake Ballew, Ana Bautista, Kendra Bennett, Hildred Bush, Jessica Carnes, Justin Davis, Eliseo Diaz Gomez, Matthew Earley, Dolores Gonzalez, Curtis Gross, Julie Hanson, Briana Headrick, Alesha Hughes, Peyton Hughes, Jeffrey McClain, Amanda Pittman, Clyde Smith, Breannah Snow, Megan Swanson, Rachel Vineyard, Italia Whaley and Lesley Yanez.
• Whitfield County: Rachel Akins, Juan Almaraz Covarrubias, Daisy Azua, Rodney Baggett, Gidget Baine, Latoya Bargo, Erik Bibiano, Kaitlin Bryant, Joel Burns, Melanie Canchola, Hayley Cloer, Connor Cohran, Alexis Contreras Hurtado, Jose Cruz, Priscilla De Santigao Sanchez, Justin Derosier, Feliciano Diego, Carrie Dorsey, Ryan Durham, Kevin Flamenco, Adriana Flores, Evelyn Fraire, Harrison Fraire, Jonathan Garcia Cervantes, Andy Gillham, Julia Gonzalez, Michael Griffin, Hector Gutierrez, Manuel Hernandez, Bryan Hinojosa, Susana Huerta, Tania Huerta, Kristi Kelley, Griffin Kirk, Adan Lara Jimenez, Lauren Lindsey, David Lopez, Joshua Lopez, Bryce Mantooth, Yaritza Marquez, Natali Martinez, Emily Nesper, Jessica Osborn, Edwina Pascual, Oscar Peralta, Zachary Phillips, Olikeur Pineda, Eva Poe, Enrique Ponce, Mauro Ramos, Brisa Resendiz Munoz, Anthoney Rhoten, Jose Rodriguez, Alejandro Rosillo, Luiz Salaises, Juan Sanchez, Devin Sanders, Denisse Sarmiento, Frances Scoggins, Samantha Tabares, Dustin Tate, Bethany Thomason, Jennifer Triana, Trevon Tucker, Luis Vasquez, Manuel Vega, Analy Vigil Rico, Aaron Waggoner, Charles Walsh, Lance Watson, Logan Watson, Camilla Webb, William West, David Young and Arely Zendejas.
The GNTC dean's list for:
• Murray County: Gabriela Arevalo, Erin Callaway, Katie Cleghorn, Holli Dills, Laney Dotson, Cassidey Dunn, Hannah Dutton, Enya Gonzalez, James Hampton, Latisha Harden, Katie Higgins, Beverly Hyde, Lydia Hyde and Estefania Toledo Pantoja.
• Whitfield County: Gustavo Acevedo Cruz, Monica Alejandre, Nancy Altamirano, Ivan Avalos, James Baker, Caylin Beavers, Andres Beltran, Angel Cruz, Montserrath Cruz, Beverly Davis, Jeanette Debora, Bray Erwin, Gustavo Espinoza, Isaiah Espinoza, Justin Ford, Jane Galvez, Moises Gil, Isaac Gonzalez, Savannah Green, Gilbardo Guerrero, Daniel Hall, Danita Harrelson, Diego Herrera Barajas, Patricia Herrera Pena, Kelsey Holt, Mackenzie Jennings, Nicolas Lama, Yamileth Landaverde, Jose Lara Mendez, Diana Madero Hernandez, Aaron Martinez, Ruendy Martinez, Kyle Muse, Victor Paramo, Edgardo Ramirez, Channel Salazar, Anthony Sanders, Crystal Shepard, Rachael Stamou, Kasha Taylor, Heather Thrasher, Claudia Torres, Maria Torres, Melissa Valdez, Ashley Vineyard and Hallie Williams.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate, bachelor and graduate levels during the spring 2021 semester. Area graduates were:
• Matthew Cook of Dalton, bachelor of science degree, majoring in neuroscience
• Alexis Hammond of Chatsworth, bachelor of science degree, majoring in exercise science
• Fergus King of Cohutta, bachelor of business administration degree, majoring in actuarial science and business economics
• Wendy Hurtado of Dalton, bachelor of science degree, majoring in criminal justice with a concentration in crime and justice
• Cristina Limas of Dalton, bachelor of arts degree, majoring in applied linguistics and an undergraduate certificate in teaching English as a foreign language
• Ricki Livingston of Dalton, doctor of business administration degree
• Alejandra Lopez of Dalton, master of science degree, majoring in biology with a concentration in medical sciences
• Saada Musa of Tunnel Hill, master of science degree, majoring in biology
• David Torres of Dalton, bachelor of fine arts degree, majoring in studio with a concentration in interior design
Kaley Long of Rocky Face was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Lincoln Memorial University. To be placed on the dean's list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
Cadets from the University of North Georgia generally spend the summer between their junior and senior years experiencing the grueling Advanced Camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed that training to an academic-year-long effort known as Operation Agile Leader for seniors on campus.
Operation Agile Leader was the Army-mandated replacement in 2020-21 for Advanced Camp, which cadets must complete to be commissioned in the military. Cadets are tested on areas that include rifle marksmanship, hand grenades, first aid, Army combat fitness, and land navigation.
Among the 69 cadets who completed Operation Agile Leader training were:
• Reilly Gleaton of Dalton
• Aubrey McMahan of Chatsworth
"It's a way to ensure our graduating cadets who are commissioning are prepared to go on to their Basic Officer Leader Course," said Col. Joshua D. Wright, UNG's professor of military science.
Operation Agile Leader allows the U.S. Army Cadet Command to assess the cadets' proficiency as future officers. This evaluation helps determine the cadets' rank in the Order of Merit List, which is used to determine which cadets are Distinguished Military Students and Distinguished Military Graduates.
Samford University recognized 1,703 students named to the 2021 spring semester dean's list. To qualify for the dean's list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. Area students included:
• Bailey Bryant of Rocky Face
• Caroline Coleman of Dalton
• Ellis Herndon of Dalton
• Mckenzi Marlow of Dalton
• Ann McIntosh of Rocky Face
• Anne Proctor of Dalton
More than 1,700 students were named to Valdosta State University's spring 2021 dean's list.
Dean's list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU. To qualify students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient and graduate students are not eligible for dean's list status. Area students included:
• Nicole Brown of Dalton
• Marybelle Caldwell of Dalton
• Kimberly Thomas of Dalton
