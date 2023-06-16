• Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during the University of Alabama's spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum.
Kristen Asbell of Rocky Face received the following degree: educational specialist.
Mary Matter of Chatsworth received the following degree: bachelor of arts.
Codie Rosas of Dalton received the following degree: master of social work.
• Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Joshua Morales from Dalton as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during spring 2023. To qualify for the Dean's List students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater.
• Julia Ball of Rocky Face made the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University.
• MacKenzie Hoffman of Rocky Face made the Dean's List in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University.
• Kaylee Johnson of Rocky Face graduated from the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University.
• William Koneman of Chatsworth graduated from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University.
• Mary Mitchell of Dalton graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University.
• Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President's List for the spring 2023 semester.
Maryellen Hagberg of Resaca.
Mary Mitchell of Dalton.
• To be eligible for the Dean's List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Monica Fraire of Dalton.
Melissa Garcia-Martinez of Dalton.
Jessica Gonzalez of Dalton.
Alexis Hammond of Chatsworth.
Gavrielle Hind of Chatsworth.
Chloe Hutchison of Tunnel Hill.
Karen Jacobo of Dalton.
Nicholas Lane of Chatsworth.
Veronica Martinez of Dalton.
Kylee Nguyen of Dalton.
Bhumi Patel of Dalton.
Jay Patel of Dalton.
Josue Salaices of Dalton.
Adam Shaheen of Dalton.
• To be eligible for the President's List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade point average (GPA) of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Jessica Alfaro of Dalton.
Charlotte Edwards of Rocky Face.
Karen Garcia of Dalton.
Eddie Guerrero of Dalton.
Anahi Lopez of Dalton.
Varun Narra of Dalton.
• Taylor Townsend of Dalton was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2023 Honor Roll list. Townsend, majoring in marketing, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for Honor Roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
• The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2023 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor's Honor Roll. The following local students made the list:
Madyson Evans of Rocky Face, majoring in social studies education.
Madeline Hildebrand of Dalton, majoring in biochemistry.
Merrill Walker of Dalton, majoring in hospitality management.
The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester grape point average of 3.75-4.00. In order to be eligible for Honor Roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
• More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's spring 2023 Dean's List. This includes the following area residents. To qualify for Dean's List at VSU students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
Marybelle Caldwell of Dalton.
Nicole Brown of Dalton.
Kimberly Thomas of Dalton.
Shandra Hidalgo of Tunnel Hill.
Badr Ajdiri of Dalton.
Leland Warnack of Tunnel Hill.
