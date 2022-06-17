The University of Alabama awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8. Local graduates were:
• Talmadge Martin of Dalton, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration
• Ryan Weeks of Dalton, bachelor of arts
A total of 11,224 students enrolled during spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As). The dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Local students were:
• Mary Matter of Chatsworth
• Ryan Weeks of Dalton
Joshua Smith of Cohutta was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Alderson Broaddus University. Full-time students who earned a 3.60 GPA or above are named to the dean’s list.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2022 spring semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the dean’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President’s list students
Murray County: Jennifer Alfonzo, Danielle Bruner, Joshua Burchfield, Justin Davis, Lisa Deloach, Markie Dilbeck, Leticia Epperson, Tyler Gadd, Morgan Gibson, Kristy Green-Coram, Briana Headrick, Taylor Howard, Justin Kirk, Daniel Magana-Sanchez, Ramiro Medina, Pamela Patterson, Wanda Pratt, Grace Sanford, Brittany Simpson, Anna Smith, Shawn Tatom, Kenya Vargas, Rachel Vineyard and Rylee Wimpey.
Whitfield County: Jessica Allen, Jesus Becerra, Kelvin Bonilla, Kimber Capistran, Kadie Cardin, Matthew Carter, Dawson Cole, Tiffany Cooper, Kenneth Cordell, Angel Cruz, Justin Derosier, Fabian Diaz, Stephanie Dillard, Matthew Dorsey, Jacob Drobnick, Adriana Flores, Jonathan Garcia Cervantes, Emelly Garnica, Benjamin Gonzalez, Kristy Grady, Lupita Guzman, Alexander Hall, Susan Haynes, Sean Henery, Patricia Herrera Pena, Rhonda Hopkins, Susana Huerta, Brenda Joaquin, Savannah Johnson, Griffin Kirk, Kelsey Kirk, Nicolas Lama, Brittany Letner, Hannah Longmire, Josh McCraven, River Mcclain, Osvaldo Mendiola-Aguilar, Martin Meza, Brittany Moore, Sarah Mosley, Tara Moss, Oscar Peralta, Jacob Petty, Sydney Planzer, Mary Powell, Ivan Rangel, Jose Rangel, Arianna Rodriguez, Valerie Rodriguez, Alejandro Rosillo, Jacqueline Sanchez, Sarah Sullivan, Edgar Tapia, Eduardo Torres, Jennifer Triana, Luis Vasquez, Manuel Vega, Holly Williams, Jade Willis-Cruz and Wilmer Zelon.
Dean’s list students
Murray County: Bailey Blankenship, Cylie Clark, Dagoberto Hernandez, Christina Hooker, Emily Maddox, Nicole Pacheco, Megan Roach, Christopher Valdez and Nicholas Yates.
Whitfield County: Jennifer Ayala, Jesenia Azbill, Daisy Azua, Elgar Bonilla, William Bradley, Jared Bryant, Ariana Camp, Cuauhtemoc Cerpas, Mackenzie Daugherty, Joshua Davis, Sebastian De Santiago, Mateo Domingo, Diego Espinoza, Oscar Esquivel, Harrison Fraire, Brodie Goforth, Gildardo Guzman, Carla Huskey, Christeth Jackson, Nicholas Jones, Stephanie Kelly, Timothy Kittle, Brianna Lindsey, Tara Linville, Alondra Mendoza, Cristhian Padron, Siobhan Painter, Anthony Palacios, Miguel Ramirez, Carlos Rodriguez, Christopher Ruedas, Dana Ruiz, Alexis Santos, Braden Smith, Kasha Taylor, Brandon Tran, Henry Vaughn, Nicholas Woods and Brady Zelaya.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels during the spring semester. Local graduates were:
• Rileyanne Bartenfeld of Dalton, bachelor of arts in economics, with a minor in Spanish
• Martin Branick of Dalton, master of science in sport administration
• Erika Garcia of Dalton, bachelor of business administration in accounting
• Marcos Perez of Dalton, bachelor of arts with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in political science
• Chengpeng Wu of Dalton, bachelor of science in computer science
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,000 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Local students were:
• Libna Amaro of Dalton, majoring in management-interest
• Haley Chapman of Dalton, majoring in public relations
• Carly Chastain of Cohutta, majoring in English education secondary-interest
• Kayla Curtis of Eton, majoring in English
• Claire Duffy of Rocky Face, majoring in nursing
• Hallie Goble of Dalton, majoring in elementary education-interest
• Hunter Grant of Chatsworth, majoring in civil engineering
• Alondra Flores of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Presley Franklin of Chatsworth, majoring in economics-interest
• Edrehy Garcia of Dalton, majoring in mechatronics engineering
• Kristen Halman of Dalton, majoring in digital animation
• Emily Jaimes of Chatsworth, undeclared (arts)
• Caroline Jenkins of Dalton, majoring in public relations
• Philip Le of Dalton, majoring in finance-interest
• Sam Long of Rocky Face, majoring in political science
• Jimena Lopez Flores of Dalton, majoring in psychology
• Fatima Lozano of Dalton, majoring in marketing-interest
• Andy Magana of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Erika Morales of Dalton, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Luis Moreno of Dalton, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Kami Page of Chatsworth, majoring in finance
• Eida Paiz of Chatsworth, majoring in integrated health science
• Rodrigo Paramo of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Ashley Parham of Dalton, majoring in art
• Emma Quarles of Dalton, majoring in English education
• Kaci Queen of Dalton, majoring in middle grades education
• Tania Ramirez Canedo of Dalton, majoring in political science
• Colby Ramsey of Dalton, majoring in sport management
• Lawrence Rich of Dalton, majoring in civil engineering
• Frances Scoggins of Dalton, majoring in management-interest
• Ansh Shah of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Julia Tucker of Dalton, majoring in media and entertainment-interest
• Katherine Walker of Dalton, majoring in psychology
• Harley Wilson of Chatsworth, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Valen Windom of Rocky Face, majoring in management
• Arden Wong of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Allie Grace Young of Tunnel Hill, majoring in marketing
Kennesaw State University has named nearly 6,800 Owls to the university’s dean’s list, recognizing students for their academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 earn dean’s list honors. Local students were:
• Lupita Albor of Chatsworth, majoring in criminal justice
• Anthony Arias of Chatsworth, majoring in ciivil engineering
• Barrett Barbre of Cohutta, majoring in mechanical engineering
• David Bazan of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Cy Bowers of Chatsworth, majoring in management
• Madie Boyd of Rocky Face, majoring in art
• Hayden Brock of Dalton, majoring in management-interest
• Madison Brown of Dalton, majoring in elementary education-interest
• Hunter Brummel of Dalton, majoring in marketing-interest
• Will Buckner of Dalton, majoring in accounting-interest
• Abraham Casas of Chatsworth, majoring in management-interest
• Stephanie Celis of Dalton, majoring in criminal justice
• Kassidy Cline of Chatsworth, majoring in English
• Carson Cook of Dalton, majoring in marketing-interest
• Daylan Cowart of Tunnel Hill, majoring in architecture
• Lane Cox of Dalton, majoring in finance-interest
• Abby Crossen of Dalton, majoring in nursing
• Erik Delgadillo of Chatsworth, majoring in computer science
• Olivia Eaton of Rocky Face, majoring in biology
• Ana Espitia of Dalton, majoring in finance
• Kensley Fisher of Rocky Face, majoring in marketing
• Abby Fowler of Crandall, majoring in psychology
• Alondra Garcia of Dalton, majoring in finance
• Victor Garcia of Dalton, majoring in construction management
• Erik Garcia of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Seth Godfrey of Cohutta, majoring in ciivil engineering
• Shelby Gordon of Dalton, majoring in nursing
• Lexie Gowin of Tunnel Hill, majoring in mechanical engineering tech
• Karen Gutierrez of Chatsworth, majoring in marketing
• Saleta Hall of Dalton, majoring in marketing
• Jaret Hernandez of Chatsworth, majoring in finance-interest
• Luis Hernandez of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Rafael Hernandez of Cohutta, majoring in architecture
• Jaqueline Herrada of Dalton, majoring in marketing-interest
• Maria Hurtado Garcia of Dalton, majoring in information technology
• Joe Huynh of Dalton, majoring in computer science
• Alex Jackson of Tunnel Hill, majoring in finance-interest
• Lexi Jaekel of Dalton, majoring in art
• Emily Jones of Cohutta, majoring in marketing
• David Jordan of Rocky Face, majoring in information technology
• Kevin Lance of Dalton, majoring in information technology
• Lilibeth Lara of Dalton, majoring in industrial and systems engineering
• Mallory McAllister of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• JC McDonald of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Silvia Melgarejo of Dalton, majoring in sociology
• Michael Millefanti of Dalton, majoring in history
• Enrique Moncayo of Dalton, majoring in electrical engineering
• Jackson Moore of Dalton, majoring in information systems
• Alexia Mora of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Haven Morgan of Cohutta, majoring in environmental science
• Trevor Morgan of Dalton, majoring in industrial engineering tech
• Julie Munoz of Chatsworth, majoring in English education secondary-interest
• Tate O’Gwin of Dalton, majoring in computer engineering
• Fernanda Olivas Castillo of Dalton, majoring in public relations-interest
• Hithesh Orviline of Dalton, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Elizabeth Padron of Dalton, majoring in elementary education-interest
• Spencer Page of Chatsworth, majoring in biology
• Lilly Panas of Tunnel Hill, majoring in journalism and emerging media-interest
• John Paul of Dalton, majoring in computer engineering
• Sam Perez of Cohutta, majoring in computer science
• Kade Perry of Dalton, majoring in psychology
• Savana Punchard of Dalton, majoring in political science
• Sean Pye of Dalton, majoring in finance
• Paola Rangel of Dalton, majoring in criminal justice
• Axel Rendon of Dalton, majoring in architecture
• Elizabeth Rodriguez of Dalton, majoring in architecture
• Emily Rockholt of Dalton, majoring in art
• Alex Rowe of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Katie Shaw of Chatsworth, majoring in management-interest
• Lily Sims of Cohutta, majoring in elementary education-interest
• Abby Stafford of Chatsworth, majoring in nursing-interest
• Jenni Vega of Chatsworth, majoring in cybersecurity
• Brynn Wagner of Dalton, majoring in management
• Samuel White of Dalton, majoring in management
• Jaqueline Yanez of Dalton, majoring in digital animation
• Cole Young of Dalton, majoring in computer science
Samford University recognizes 1,720 students named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. Local students were:
• Ann McIntosh of Rocky Face
• Anne Proctor of Dalton
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the spring semester of 2022. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term. Local students were:
• Emily Brunson of Dalton, majoring in elementary education
• Branson Carnes of Chatsworth, majoring in psychology
• Malley Chastain of Dalton, majoring in middle grades education
• Abigail Crawford of Tunnel Hill, majoring in Christian studies
• Joshua Dyer of Dalton, majoring in general business
• William Farmer of Rocky Face, majoring in general business
• Karla Gamez of Chatsworth, majoring in psychology
• Michael Gazaway of Cohutta, majoring in Christian studies
• Luisa Hernandez of Dalton, majoring in pre-nursing
• Teresa Lopez of Dalton, majoring in general business
• Katelyn Richards of Cohutta, majoring in Christian studies
• Leighann Summers of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Kailee Tipton of Chatsworth, majoring in elementary education
• Payton Tuder of Rocky Face, majoring in mathematics education
• Jaleea Whitener of Dalton, majoring in biology
• Yahir Zapata of Dalton, majoring in management
More than 100 West Texas A&M University business students were inducted into honor societies and commended as outstanding students. Students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business were honored April 27 ahead of the May 7 spring commencement ceremonies at the university. Twenty students were inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the only international honor society in computing and information disciplines, including Daniel Green of Rocky Face, a graduate student in computer information systems and business analytics.
