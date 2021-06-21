Class Acts for June 22

Peyton Gable of Dalton was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 president's list. To qualify for president's list (highly distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. Gable is majoring in historic preservation/community planning.
The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Area students included:
• Nicholas Farris of Dalton
• Amber Fischer of Dalton
• Caroline Ridley of Chatsworth
The following students have earned the distinction of dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2021. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Area students included:
• Surbhi Bhatter of Dalton
• Mason Blanchard of Dalton
• Rachel Climer of Dalton
• Thomas Cushman of Dalton
• Justin Deal of Dalton
• Jacob Ferguson of Dalton
• Garrett Hughes of Dalton
• Andrew Johnston of Dalton
• Landen Ledford of Chatsworth
• Janelly Ramirez of Dalton
• Kelsey Schneller of Dalton
• Jonathan Shaheen of Dalton
• Laura Shaheen of Dalton
• Ripken Walker of Dalton
• Ronnie Walker of Dalton
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0. Area students included:
• Benjamin Barbre of Cohutta
• Kyle Barnes of Dalton
• Carmelo Bernabe of Dalton
• Shane Bonifacious of Rocky Face
• Rebecca Boyd of Cohutta
• Bresha Bryant of Chatsworth
• Cynthia Castillo of Dalton
• Stephanie Celis of Dalton
• Kevin Cortez of Dalton
• Abigail Crossen of Dalton
• Hunter Crow of Chatsworth
• Madeline Duffy of Rocky Face
• Marlee Ellis of Rocky Face
• Ana Espitia of Dalton
• Giovanny Espitia of Dalton
• Taylor Estrada of Dalton
• Abigail Fowler of Crandall
• Seth Godfrey of Cohutta
• Hunter Grant of Chatsworth
• Janell Herrera of Dalton
• Maria Hurtado Garcia of Dalton
• Kristen Halman of Dalton
• Elizabeth Jager of Chatsworth
• Alyson Kountz of Dalton
• Cristian Lama of Dalton
• Samuel Long of Rocky Face
• Alondra Lopez of Dalton
• Luis Moreno of Dalton
• Hithesh Orviline of Dalton
• Kami Page of Chatsworth
• Rodrigo Paramo of Dalton
• Samantha Perez of Cohutta
• Kaci Queen of Dalton
• Lawrence Rich of Dalton
• Ansh Shah of Dalton
• Cole Sparks of Chatsworth
• Julianne Staten of Dalton
• Allie Young of Tunnel Hill
• Arden Wong of Dalton
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the dean's list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 3.5. Area students included:
• Angeles Altamirano of Dalton
• Jaden Baggett of Chatsworth
• Jordan Baker of Dalton
• Jantzen Calvo of Dalton
• Haley Chapman of Dalton
• Gareth Chumley of Dalton
• Margaret Coles of Cohutta
• Daylan Cowart of Tunnel Hill
• Adam Cox of Dalton
• Erik Delgadillo of Chatsworth
• Catherine Duffy of Rocky Face
• Bianca Espitia of Dalton
• Kensley Fisher of Rocky Face
• Grace Forthman of Dalton
• Jordan Frye of Rocky Face
• Itzel Garcia of Dalton
• Karen Gutierrez of Chatsworth
• Kelly Hall of Dalton
• Alexis Hewitt of Dalton
• Weston Howard of Cohutta
• Alexandra Jackson of Tunnel Hill
• Emily Jones of Cohutta
• Olivia Jones of Dalton
• Kevin Lance of Dalton
• Andy Magana of Dalton
• Silvia Melgarejo of Dalton
• Alexya Meza of Dalton
• Daren Meza of Dalton
• Mallory McAllister of Dalton
• Jackson Moore of Dalton
• Andrew Morales of Dalton
• Grace Mullis of Cohutta
• Erin Nelson of Cohutta
• Omar Ortiz of Dalton
• Victoria Owens of Chatsworth
• Ashley Parham of Dalton
• Savana Punchard of Dalton
• AnnaMaria Ramsey of Dalton
• Hunter Reece of Dalton
• David Rockholt of Dalton
• Elizabeth Rodriguez of Dalton
• Alexandra Rowe of Dalton
• Zoe Stamey of Tunnel Hill
• Christine Tran of Dalton
• Dana Trejo of Dalton
• John Upton of Dalton
A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at the University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all As). The Alabama dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. The following area students made the dean's list:
• Ethan Carroll of Dalton
• Talmadge Martin of Dalton
• Mary Matter of Chatsworth
• Ryan Weeks of Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.