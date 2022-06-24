Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Ahmaad Tanner of Dalton as one of the more than 1,100 graduates to receive degrees at the commencement ceremony on May 6.
The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded $16,500 in scholarships for summer semester 2022 to 31 students. Each scholarship included an award between $500 and $1,000 to assist in paying for summer semester at GNTC.
“We congratulate these outstanding students for their academic excellence,” said Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “They will undoubtedly carry that excellence into the workforce and beyond.”
The GNTC Foundation Scholarship is for outstanding students with financial need who are enrolled in any program of study leading to a certificate, diploma or associate degree. The 2022 GNTC Foundation Summer Scholarships were awarded to these Whitfield Murray Campus students: Areli Cruz, Mary Powell and Stacie Sheram.
The recipients of the Gov. Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship are Priscilla Neelley, Whitfield Murray Campus, and Camilla Webb, Whitfield Murray Campus. The scholarship was established by the Carpet and Rug Institute and made possible in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia to reward academic excellence and provide financial support for GNTC students at the Whitfield Murray Campus completing a certificate, diploma or associate degree in an industrial program.
Neelley also received the Manufacturers Education Foundation Scholarship, which provides scholarships to students pursuing careers to become part of the next generation of Georgia’s manufacturing workforce.
The recipients of the Diesel Equipment Technology Scholarship are Christian Rendon, Whitfield Murray Campus, and Wilburn Salaices, Whitfield Murray Campus. This scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides financial support for students pursuing a certificate, diploma or degree in the Diesel Equipment Technology program on the Whitfield Murray Campus.
Alivia Rymer of Chatsworth was recently named to the dean’s list of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.0, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.
Kaley Long of Rocky Face, Georgia was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University and was placed on spring 2022 dean’s list. Long was one of over 500 students recognized. To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5, or higher, grade point average for the semester.
Mercer University recently announced the president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous GPA standards specific to the college or school within the university. Local students were:
• Lara Edgeman, a senior from Chatsworth in the College of Education, president’s list.
• Laila Siyam, a sophomore from Rocky Face in the College of Health Professions, president’s list.
• Bianca Maldonado, a senior from Dalton in the School of Business, dean’s list.
• Christian Starks, a senior from Cohutta in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean’s list.
Yessenia Milan of Chatsworth received a master of health science/pathologists’ assistant from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.
