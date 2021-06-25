Class Acts for June 26

Bethel University recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work. President Walter Butler announced the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Health Sciences spring semester 2021 honor roll and dean's list student achievements. Madison Locke of Dalton was named to the honor roll. To qualify for the honor roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average grade point average of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a "C."
Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade point average standards specific to the college or school within the university. The following area students earned a place on the lists:
• Lara Edgeman, junior, College of Education, dean's list, Chatsworth
• Alexia Edwards, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list, Rocky Face
• Hannah Jackson, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list, Rocky Face
• Bianca Maldonado, senior, School of Business, dean's list, Dalton
• Christian Starks, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, dean's list, Cohutta
