Class Acts
To be eligible for the president’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. More than 3,000 students were named to the president’s list this semester. Local students were:

• Jessica Alfaro of Dalton

• Hanna Beckman of Chatsworth

• Karen Garcia of Dalton

• Jessica Gonzalez of Dalton

• Chloe Hutchison of Tunnel Hill

• Karen Jacobo of Dalton

• Anahi Lopez of Dalton

• Beatriz Maldonado of Dalton

• Varun Narra of Dalton

To be eligible for the dean’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. More than 6,000 students were named to the Dean’s List this semester. Local students were:

• Mario Alfaro of Dalton

• Adan Alvarez-Lagunas of Dalton

• Jared Brown of Tunnel Hill

• Sanah Chaudhry of Dalton

• Madison Green of Dalton

• Amodd Kent of Dalton

• Kylee Nguyen of Dalton

• Akash Patel of Dalton

• Bhumi Patel of Dalton

• Ishica Patel of Dalton

• Jay Patel of Dalton

• Jeel Patel of Dalton

• Marcos Perez of Dalton

• Adam Shaheen of Dalton

• Elizabeth Shirah of Dalton

