To be eligible for the president’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. More than 3,000 students were named to the president’s list this semester. Local students were:
• Jessica Alfaro of Dalton
• Hanna Beckman of Chatsworth
• Karen Garcia of Dalton
• Jessica Gonzalez of Dalton
• Chloe Hutchison of Tunnel Hill
• Karen Jacobo of Dalton
• Anahi Lopez of Dalton
• Beatriz Maldonado of Dalton
• Varun Narra of Dalton
To be eligible for the dean’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. More than 6,000 students were named to the Dean’s List this semester. Local students were:
• Mario Alfaro of Dalton
• Adan Alvarez-Lagunas of Dalton
• Jared Brown of Tunnel Hill
• Sanah Chaudhry of Dalton
• Madison Green of Dalton
• Amodd Kent of Dalton
• Kylee Nguyen of Dalton
• Akash Patel of Dalton
• Bhumi Patel of Dalton
• Ishica Patel of Dalton
• Jay Patel of Dalton
• Jeel Patel of Dalton
• Marcos Perez of Dalton
• Adam Shaheen of Dalton
• Elizabeth Shirah of Dalton
