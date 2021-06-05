Class Acts for June 5

Zachary Cole of Dalton made the academic honors dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Campbellsville University, according to Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University provost and vice president for academic affairs. The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The spring 2021 academic honors' list includes 798 students, with 363 named to the president's list for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 435 named to the dean's list for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Peyton Gable of Dalton recently graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in historic preservation/community planning from the College of Charleston. Gable was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees.
In a virtual ceremony that took place in May of last year, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis conferred degrees on 671 students in the class of 2020. Additional students graduating in August and December of 2020 bring the total to 705. More than 350 members of the class of 2020 returned to campus this year for a special in-person graduation ceremony. Alexander Tucker of Rocky Face graduated with a bachelor of arts in business administration. Tucker's parents are Virna Tucker and Mark Tucker.
Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of May 2021. Area graduates were:
• Madeline Hughes of Dalton
• Anna Newberry of Dalton
• Taylor Stone of Chatsworth
The following area students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the president's list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of 4.0 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are included on the president's list.
• Mary Mitchell of Dalton
• Taylor Ramsay of Dalton
The following area students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia College. Students who make a term average of at least 3.5 on 12 or more semester hours at Georgia College are named to the dean's list.
• MacKenzie Hoffman of Rocky Face
• Anna Newberry of Dalton
To be eligible for the president's list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Area students include:
• Jessica Alfaro of Dalton
• Wendy Hurtado of Dalton
• Anahi Lopez of Dalton
• Kristen Lowrey of Dalton
To be eligible for the dean's list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Area students include:
• Hanna Beckman of Chatsworth
• Sonya Fraire of Dalton
• Madison Green of Dalton
• Tucker Gregg of Chatsworth
• Fergus King of Cohutta
• Huazhong Li of Dalton
• Cristina Limas of Dalton
• Ishica Patel of Dalton
• Opal Patel of Dalton
• Marcos Perez of Dalton
• Josue Salaices of Dalton
• Teona Sewell of Dalton
• Chengpeng Wu of Dalton
University of North Georgia students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day this spring via Zoom.
More than 238 student awards were announced via Zoom. Laura Kate Wright of Dalton was awarded the Dawson/North Forsyth Professional Development Community Outstanding Student Award.
"The Honors and Awards Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable achievements our students have earned in and outside of the classroom," said Steven Lloyd, vice provost. "This celebration also provides an opportunity to share students' feats, accomplishments and innovations that otherwise might not be known within our campus community and beyond."
UNG switched to a virtual venue for health and safety reasons necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But intimate, in-person recognitions happened across all campuses ahead of awards day.
"Last year, we didn't have time to transition the in-person event to a digital one," said Candace Lovell, administrative assistant to the assistant vice president of research and engagement. "This year, we wanted to give the students some more personal recognition."
Award-winning students had their pictures taken with UNG mascot Nigel the Nighthawk as they accepted their certificates.
"It was our way to congratulate them face to face and give them a keepsake," Lovell said.
The pictures were shared in a slideshow during the ceremony. Award presentations were divided by department, college, campus or the university as a whole.
Shorter University has announced students named to the dean's list during the spring semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term. Students named to the list include:
• Branson Carnes, ecology and field biology, Chatsworth
• Malley Chastain, general business, Dalton
• Kali Crowder, general business, Cohutta
• Justin Franklin, communication studies, Chatsworth
• Karla Gamez, psychology, Chatsworth
• Alexander Hyde, history, Chatsworth
• Porter Johnson, Christian studies, Dalton
• Teresa Lopez, general business, Dalton
• Leighann Summers, biology, Dalton
• Christopher Tipton, history, Chatsworth
• Kailee Tipton, elementary/special education (P-5), Chatsworth
• Payton Tuder, mathematics education, Rocky Face
