• Andrew Buffington Spanjer, formerly of Dalton, graduated from Kennesaw State University in December 2022 with a degree in mechatronics
• The University of Mississippi announced Madeline Hildebrand of Dalton was named to the fall 2022 honor roll lists, including chancellor’s honor roll. The chancellor’s honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
• Madyson Evans of Rocky Face was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2022 honor roll lists. Evans was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
