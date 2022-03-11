Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the fall 2021 president’s and dean’s lists. To be on the president’s list, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes. Dalton residents were:
• Salvador Castillo
• Lauren Madison Parker
• Jillian Jeanette Trowell
Emma Grace Lively of Dalton has been named to the dean’s list at the University of the South for the fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s dean’s list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.