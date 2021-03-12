Class Acts for March 12

Bethel University Vice President Kimberly Martin announced the College of Professional Studies Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieved exceptional academic success in the term ending Jan. 31. Included was Elliot Welch of Chatsworth. To qualify for the Dean's List, undergraduate students in the College of Professional Studies must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher in the term.
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,420 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students were:
• Emily Keylor of Cohutta
• Richara Mears of Dalton
• Cassia Mugge of Chatsworth
• Miguel Perez of Dalton
• Zachell Queen of Cohutta
• Allison Stubbs of Dalton
• Jacob Tate of Cohutta
• Maxwell Wilson of Dalton
• Griffin Ziegler of Dalton
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,850 students for excellence in academics on the fall 2020 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students were:
• Rachel Gleaton of Dalton
• Nicolas Infante of Dalton
• Jacob Keylor of Cohutta
• Flor Rodriguez of Dalton
• William Smith of Chatsworth
• Jonathan Sparks of Dalton
