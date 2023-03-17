• Joseph Remillard of Dalton is among the more than 5,100 Baylor University students named to the fall 2022 dean’s academic honor list, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Class Acts for March 17
