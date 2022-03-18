Hayley Caldwell, a native of Rocky Face, was recently initiated into the Agnes Scott College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the Omicron Delta Kappa ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
