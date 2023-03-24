During the 2022-2023 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, 521 students qualified for academic honors. Students receiving distinguished honor status are those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Superior honor students are those who have completed 45 academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74, and honor status goes to those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.25 to 3.49. Local students were:
• Brock Parham of Dalton, honors (agriculture)
• Camren Williams of Tunnel Hill, honors (agriculture)
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during the 263rd commencement exercises Dec. 16-17, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Local graduates were:
• Brett Delozier of Dalton
• Hannah Fallon of Tunnel Hill
• Jesus Franco of Dalton
• Sergio Pena of Dalton
• Thomas Satterfield of Dalton
• Vanesa Vargas of Dalton
The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
• Rafael Avila of Dalton
• Hillary Dong of Dalton
• Deval Patel of Dalton
• Said Shaheen of Dalton
• Ripken Walker of Dalton
The following students have earned the distinction of dean's list placement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2022. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
• Surbhi Bhatter of Dalton
• Giovanny Espitia of Dalton
• Amber Fischer of Dalton
• Garrett Hughes of Dalton
• Landen Ledford of Chatsworth
• Edward Ramirez of Dalton
• Kelsey Schneller of Dalton
• Matthew Shaheen of Dalton
• Corrin Street of Dalton
• Jocelyn Vega of Dalton
• Ronnie Walker of Dalton
Hillary Dong of Dalton made the dean's list for the summer 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.