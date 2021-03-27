Class Acts for March 27

• Elyza Guzman, a native of Tunnel Hill, was named to the Emerson College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Guzman is majoring in musical theater and is a member of the class of 2024. The requirement to make the Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

