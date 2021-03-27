• Elyza Guzman, a native of Tunnel Hill, was named to the Emerson College Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Guzman is majoring in musical theater and is a member of the class of 2024. The requirement to make the Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Class Acts for March 27
From Staff Reports
Obituaries
Barbara Charter, age 72, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 25, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-537
Sandra Mack, age 69, of Dalton Ga passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
