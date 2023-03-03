Class Acts
Metro photo

Rachel Frankenberger of Cisco is among more than 5,920 Middle Tennessee State University students recognized on the latest dean’s list for their academic achievements for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours. Frankenberger is currently majoring in aerospace at the Murfreesboro university.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video