• Olivia Elrod of Rocky Face earned a place on Furman University's Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester. Furman's Dean's List is comprised of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Elrod's parents are Ann Elrod and David Elrod.
• Six students representing Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) placed in the Georgia Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) Virtual State Leadership Conference held in early April.
According to Mark Upton, GNTC marketing management program director and PBL coordinator, the six GNTC students participated in 10 events and placed either first or second in each event. All winners have the opportunity to compete in the PBL National Leadership Conference in June.
Zitlali Aguilar Moreno, who attends the Whitfield-Murray Campus, placed first in Community Service Project and Future Business Executive.
“Congratulations to our hardworking students, they did an outstanding job,” Upton said. “I also want to recognize their instructors who have done an excellent job preparing these students.”
In place of the traditional conference floor at the Westin in Atlanta, a private Facebook group served as a virtual environment during the week-long competition. The changes were made to adapt to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million students preparing for careers in business and business-related fields. FBLA-PBL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and organized on local, state and national levels.
• More than 350 students participated in the third annual Piedmont University Symposium on April 14. The high-profile event embodies the Piedmont Promise "practical" pillar by providing research opportunities for students. Among the student presenters were Chelsey Arnold of Tunnel Hill and Kayla Griffin of Tunnel Hill.
The event is becoming a tradition at Piedmont and is a celebration of research, creativity and inquiry. Studies have shown that students who receive these kinds of engaged learning experiences are more resilient, persist in their education and are nimble learners.
Topics like how primary teachers feel about virtual learning and the differences in salary, media attention and amenities based on gender in sports were timely. Others sought answers about the accuracy of wearable devices that track steps, what it takes to make a film from scratch with no money and "Solving the Dating Problem."
Participants presented their findings to other students, faculty and staff at locations across the Demorest campus and in Athens. Most were face-to-face with students answering questions about their respective topics, while other presentations were virtual.
• Olivia Ross of Dalton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society. Ross was initiated at The University of Mississippi.
Ross is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.