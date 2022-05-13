Students who qualified for academic honors during the 2021-22 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College were recognized during the recent Spring Fling on campus. Students receiving distinguished honor status are those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Superior honor students are those who have completed 45 academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74, and honor status goes to those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.25 to 3.49. Local students were:
• Aaron Bearden of Chatsworth, agricultural education, honors.
• Camren Williams of Tunnel Hill, agriculture, honors.
Jody Williams of Rocky Face was named to the Belhaven University spring 2022 president’s list. Williams is among a select number of students named to the president’s list. To be eligible, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.
Belhaven University dance major Violet Pasqua of Rocky Face was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list. Pasqua is among a select number of students named to the dean’s list. To be eligible, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.4-3.99 while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.
University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates, including Christopher James of Chatsworth. He earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice.
In ceremonies held May 4-6 by the University of North Georgia, 77 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. They are among the approximately 120 officers UNG expects to commission during the 2021-22 academic year. Samuel Stuart of Dalton earned a degree in business administration and commissioned in the Army as quartermaster.
Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus. There were 381 graduates, including these local students:
• Elida Cornejo of Dalton
• Kimberly Jones of Dalton
• Kortney Jones of Chatsworth
• Natasha McBrayer of Chatsworth
• Rayda Reed of Dalton
• Valerie Richardson of Dalton
• Fatima Ruiz of Dalton
