Class Acts for May 15

Berry College recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Area graduates include:
• Megan Duncan of Chatsworth
• Brandon Poag of Dalton
• Case Winkler of Chatsworth
State Supreme Court Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren was the featured commencement speaker May 8. Warren earned a bachelor's degree in public policy and Spanish, magna cum laude, from Duke University.
Dalton residents Cynthia Orozco, bachelor of business administration degree in information and operations management - management information systems, and Felipe Ramirez, bachelor of fine arts degree in dance, graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma as a part of the spring 2021 class.
Shannon Coley of Rocky Face received a master of science in coaching from the University of the Cumberlands this spring. Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates.
Olivia Louise Ross of Dalton is among the more than 200 students who were inducted into the University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi for the spring 2021 semester.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective honor society for all academic disciplines in its mission "to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."
Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is based on a student's sound character and academic standing. Juniors must have completed 72 credit hours and rank in the top 7.5% of their class, while seniors and graduate students must rank in the top 10% of their class.
In a typical year, students are inducted into the society in a ceremony involving the university's top academic leaders, many of whom who are also members of Phi Kappa Phi. However, with safety protocols due to COVID-19 preventing large, in-person gatherings, the honor society's board still wanted to recognize students like Ross, who is an allied health studies major in the College of Liberal Arts.
