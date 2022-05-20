Berry College welcomed its newest class of graduates on May 7. Local graduates were:
• Faith Cox of Dalton, bachelor of arts in English, secondary education
• Oscar Resendiz-Chavez of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in political science, religion and philosophy
The Berry College dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. Local students were:
• Graciela Bahena of Dalton
• Andrew Clayton of Chatsworth
• Brandon Dixon of Chatsworth
• Skylar Fromm of Dalton
• Natalie Garcia of Rocky Face
• Malina Glover of Crandall
• Monique Ruedas of Dalton
• Kaitlin Stephenson of Chatsworth
• Jack Stafford of Crandall
• Ross Valdez Fernandez of Dalton
Matthew Prus of Cohutta, a sophomore majoring in biology and music, received The Raphael Lemkin Essay Prize at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day on May 10. Established in 1950, the event combines the traditional Class Day celebrating the end of classes with a commemoration of the granting of college’s charter on May 26, 1812. The Raphael Lemkin Essay Prize is awarded to the student writing the best essay on a topic related to the concerns and ideals of Lemkin, a distinguished European academician, survivor of the Holocaust, and inspirer of the United Nations Convention on Genocide.
More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy. Local students were:
• Erin Bean, of Chatsworth, majored in counselor education and earned a specialist in education from the Graduate School.
• Sydney Brock, of Dalton, majored in integrated marketing communications and earned a bachelor of science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
• Nicholas Lambert, of Dalton, majored in integrated marketing communications and earned a bachelor of science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
• Olivia Ross, of Dalton, majored in allied health studies and earned a bachelor of arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
May graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The university-wide morning convocation was held on May 7 in the Grove, with University of Mississippi alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.
For the spring 2022 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded about 1,700 degrees and 25 certificates to graduates. About 1,300 graduates participated in the spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 6-7 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. Local graduates included were:
• Marc Belciug of Chatsworth, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in strategic and security studies.
• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in elementary and special education.
• Angela Hartshorn of Dalton, graduated with a master of science in counseling on the College Counseling and Student Affairs Track.
• Katherine Head of Chatsworth, graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary and special Education.
• Bowen Mahan of Chatsworth, graduated with a bachelor of arts in digital arts.
• Nicholas Ownbey of Rocky Face, graduated with a bachelor of business administration in management.
• Savannah Smith of Chatsworth, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing.
• Garrett Sparks of Chatsworth, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer science.
• Samuel Stuart of Dalton, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in management.
• Rachel Walker of Dalton, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology.
University of North Georgia President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Local students were:
• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth
• Cortney Day of Chatsworth
• Sydney Harris of Rocky Face
• Katherine Head of Chatsworth
• Anna Humphrey of Chatsworth
• Tyson Langford of Dalton
• Genevieve Oshier of Rocky Face
• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth
• Savannah Smith of Chatsworth
• Rachel Walker of Dalton
• Abigayle Young of Cohutta
The deans of each of University of North Georgia’s colleges announced the students who made their respective academic honor lists for spring 2022. Dean’s list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Local students were:
• Laura Beth Garrett of Dalton
• Molly Anne Gunn of Dalton
• Emily McKenzie Elrod of Dalton
• Alberto Lopez of Chatsworth
• Bowen R. Mahan of Chatsworth
• Adrea Leigh Norrell of Dalton
• Evan Ross Overton of Crandall
• Selena Paniagua of Dalton
• Samuel Joseph Stuart of Dalton
• Austin D. Wimberley of Eton
It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2022 president’s list:
• Marsha Bell of Dalton
• Joshua Dillard of Dalton
• Destiny Hall of Dalton
• James Laird of Cohutta
• Shannon Roberts of Dalton
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list.
Sonya Kilgore of Cohutta has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.
