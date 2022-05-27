The following local students graduated May 7 during Andrew College’s 168th commencement ceremony. The Andrew College administration, faculty and staff congratulate these students on their achievement.
• Jaxon Bickford of Dalton, associate of science in respiratory therapy
• Tiffany Taylor of Cohutta, associate of science in cancer registry management
Andrew College announced that Jaxon Bickford of Dalton has qualified for the 2022 spring semester president’s list. The list recognizes academic achievement during the term.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must be classified as a degree candidate and have attained a grade point average for the term of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale, with 12 college credit hours or more and no incomplete grades at the time the list is declared.
Andrew College has released its list of 2022 honors recipients. Jaxon Bickford of Dalton received the Andy Award for Leadership, which is awarded to a graduating student demonstrating outstanding leadership qualities; the Sarah Anne Staples Award, a graduating student who must have a 3.50 or better GPA and show a genuine interest in pursuing a career in the sciences or medical field; and the Respiratory Therapy Departmental Award, which goes to graduating students who demonstrate excellence in specific discipline areas.
The following local students recently graduated from Belhaven University. They were among more than 600 to graduate at the spring ceremony.
• Edelmira Alvarez of Dalton, bachelor of science in management
• Robert Anderson of Dalton, bachelor of arts in social services
• Ashli Hansird of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in management
• Cindy Jacobo of Dalton, bachelor of science in management
• Jodie Owen of Dalton, bachelor of arts
• Tiffany Raby of Dalton, bachelor of arts in social services
Cesar Martinez of Dalton received a bachelor of arts degree from Berea College conferred on May 15. Berea College’s commencement ceremony was held May 8 at in Seabury Arena.
The academic honors dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester has been announced by Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Zachary Cole of Dalton was named to the dean’s list.
The academic honors list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The spring academic honors list includes 795 students, with 371 named to the president’s list for achieving a 4.0 grade point average and 424 named to the dean’s list for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Elyza Guzman of Tunnel Hill participated in the NewFest Short Work play “The Funeral” this spring at Emerson College. NewFest is a showcase which features plays written, directed and performed by Emerson College students. The showcase was March 30-April 2 in the Emerson College Greene Theater. Guzman is majoring in musical theatre and is a member of the class of 2024.
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Local students were:
• Anna Crane of Dalton
• Sierra Davidson of Chatsworth
• Elizabeth Durst of Dalton
• Ashleigh Feltman of Chatsworth
• Amy Garcia of Chatsworth
• Jocelyn Guerra of Tunnel Hill
• Mary Humphrey of Chatsworth
• Emily Keylor of Cohutta
• Greyson Owens of Chatsworth
• Stephanie Sheahan of Chatsworth
• William Summey of Dalton
• Jacob Tate of Cohutta
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 dean’s list.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
• Emma Bagby of Dalton
• Brittney Baynes of Dalton
• Analy Camarillo of Dalton
• Camden Campbell of Cohutta
• Aaron Fraire of Dalton
• Jacob Keylor of Cohutta
• Winston Massengale of Chatsworth
• Miguel Perez of Dalton
• Manuel Prieto of Dalton
• Gavin Roberts of Chatsworth
• Madelyn Rollins of Dalton
Kellie Stokes-Palumbo of Tunnel Hill made the spring 2022 dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 542 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring 2022 honor roll lists, including the chancellor’s honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0.
Local students named to the chancellor’s honor roll were:
• Sydney Brock, of Dalton, majoring in integrated marketing communications.
• Madeline Hildebrand, of Dalton, majoring in forensic chemistry.
• Olivia Ross of Dalton, majoring in allied health studies
More than 100 University of North Georgia cadets were presented with scholarships and awards at ceremonies held this spring. Local students were:
• Timothy Barlow of Chatsworth was awarded the AMCSUS Purple Heart Scholarship.
• Evan Overton of Crandall was awarded the Warren D. Stribling, III Cadet Scholarship Fund.
