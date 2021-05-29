Class Acts for May 29

Andrew College has announced that Jaxon Bickford of Dalton has qualified for the 2021 spring semester president's list. To qualify for the president's list, a student must be classified as a degree candidate and have attained a grade point average for the term of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale, with 12 credit hours or more and no incomplete grades at the time the list is declared.
The Berry College dean's list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester. The following area students made the dean's list:
• Graciela Bahena of Dalton
• Ashlyn Cox of Dalton
• Brandon Dixon of Chatsworth
• Skylar Fromm of Dalton
• Natalie Garcia of Rocky Face
• Cynthia Parrott of Cohutta
• James Poag of Dalton
• Ross Valdez Fernandez of Dalton
• Case Winkler of Chatsworth
Kellie Stokes-Palumbo, of Tunnel Hill, made the spring 2021 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 612 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the academic achievement list, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at Georgia Southwestern State, be enrolled in three to 11 hours of courses and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Anna Cline of Dalton graduated from Jacksonville State University in May with a degree in music.
Shaylen Sutton of Varnell was named a Piedmont University dean's scholar for the spring 2021 semester. Students named as a dean's scholar achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Chelsey Arnold of Tunnel Hill was named to the Piedmont University dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.
Shorter University held its 2021 commencement exercises on May 6 in the Winthrop-King Centre on Shorter's Rome campus. Local students who received their degrees during the 2020-21 academic year include:
• Jeremy Lewis Campbell, master of accountancy, Dalton
• Justin Bryant Thornton Franklin, bachelor of arts, communication studies, Chatsworth
• Alexander Choi Hyde, bachelor of science, history, Chatsworth
• Andrew Ethan Payne, bachelor of business administration, sport management, Chatsworth
• Jose Manuel Rios, master of business administration, Chatsworth
• Hernan Saldana, bachelor of business administration, management, Dalton
• Christopher Tate Tipton, bachelor of arts, history, Chatsworth
• Beatriz Torres, master of business administration, Dalton
The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2. Area graduates were:
• Jordan Belflower of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration
• Megan Ensley of Cohutta, master of science in chemistry
• Hannah Long of Chatsworth, bachelor of science in commerce and business administration
For the spring 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates to graduates. More than 1,100 participated in the spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 8-9 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega campus. The ceremonies resembled a mix of traditional elements and socially distant protocols.
• Katrina Autry of Dalton, master of public administration
• Joseph Beal of Chatsworth, bachelor of music (cum laude)
• Kelli Bishop-Thomas of Chatsworth, advanced certificate
• Lynsey Bridges of Rocky Face, bachelor of science (summa cum laude)
• Reece Crane of Tunnel Hill, master of science
• Shelby Fernandez of Dalton, bachelor of science (magna cum laude)
• Reilly Gleaton of Dalton, bachelor of arts
• Seth Hutchinson of Tunnel Hill, bachelor of science (cum laude)
• William Jackson of Dalton, bachelor of science
• MacKenzie Mastin of Cohutta, doctor of physical therapy
• Aubrey McMahan of Chatsworth, bachelor of science
• Madelyn Phillips of Chatsworth, bachelor of arts (cum laude)
• Alyssa Smith of Dalton, bachelor of arts (summa cum laude)
• Presley Sutton of Dalton, bachelor of business administration
• Heather Wolff of Cohutta, master of public administration
• Laura Wright of Dalton, bachelor of science (summa cum laude)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.