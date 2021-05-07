Class Acts for May 8

Fergus King of Cohutta, a graduating senior at Georgia State University, was recognized for academic excellence by the Honors College during the spring 2021 semester. King, who majored in actuarial science, earned general honors distinction recognition for mastery of honors curriculum. King was one of 169 graduating seniors of the Honors College who earned academic recognition from the college this semester.
The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the class of 2021 during the university's 168th commencement exercises April 29 through May 2 including the following local students:
• Janson Amanda Gladden, Tunnel Hill, bachelor of arts. Gladden is a psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.
• Blakley Sibley, Cohutta, master of arts. Sibley is a teaching major in the Graduate School.
"This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during commencement," said University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities."
Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, delivered the commencement address, which were May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
