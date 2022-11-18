The John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented the Jacksonville State University Marching Southerners the prestigious Sudler Trophy at halftime during the Gamecocks’ final home football game of the season on Nov. 12. Given to one collegiate marching band every two years, the award is the equivalent of winning college football’s Heisman Trophy (which goes to the nation’s most outstanding player), and JSU is the smallest university to win since the awards program was created 40 years ago.
Recipients included:
• Sarah Crawford of Rocky Face, alto sax section
• Colby Francis of Tunnel Hill, alto sax section
• Abigail Jones of Dalton, guard section
• Natalie Jurado of Dalton, ballerinas section
• Brittany Salazar of Dalton, tenor sax section
“This award is a culmination of all the hard work and dedication of past members and directors dating back to the founding of The Southerners and Marching Ballerinas in 1956,” said Ken Bodiford, director of bands. “It is truly an honor to share this accomplishment with our entire band and university family.”
Established in 1982, the Sudler Trophy recognizes collegiate marching bands of particular excellence that have made outstanding contributions to the American way of life. It is awarded biannually to a college or university marching band that has demonstrated the highest musical standards, the most innovative marching routines and ideas, and has made important contributions to the advancement of college marching band performance standards.
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
• Tara Berry of Dalton, at University of West Georgia.
• Matthew Hipps of Dalton, at University of West Georgia.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
