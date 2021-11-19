Class Acts for Nov. 19

• The Honors Program on the University of North Georgia's Dahlonega campus began in 1995. The program began on the Gainesville campus in 1998, with honors courses in English dating to 1985. Both are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.
"It's really amazing that the program has been producing notable UNG alumni for 25 years," said Royce Dansby-Sparks, director of the Honors Program in Dahlonega since 2019.
While Honors Program students make up less than 2% of the nearly 20,000 student population, a high percentage of them earn accolades at UNG and beyond. Members of the Honors Program include Genevieve Oshier of Rocky Face and Rachel Walker of Dalton.
• The University of North Georgia's Golden Eagle Band co-headlined the 2021 Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 6 in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. The band shared the parade spotlight with the Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes. Timothy Barlow of Chatsworth was one of the band members who played in the parade.
During the parade, UNG students saw a few military bands such as the Marine Band from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; a Navy fleet band from Norfolk, Virginia; and the North Carolina National Guard Band.
UNG students also visited Fort Fisher State Historic Site, a Confederate fort during the American Civil War, and the USS North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.