Class Acts for Nov. 6

Janelly Ramirez of Dalton made the dean's list for the summer 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
The University of North Georgia is tied for the most Distinguished Military Graduates (DMG) among the nation's six senior military colleges for 2021-22, with 32 selected. Nine of those rank in the top 10% of their ROTC class nationally.
Samuel Stuart of Dalton is one of the DMG cadets.
DMGs are commissioning cadets who finish in the top 20% of Army graduates on the national Order of Merit List by achieving superior grade-point averages, strong performance in the Army Combat Fitness Test and proving their worth as exceptional leaders in their college ROTC training.
"DMG designation is a testament to the dedication, hard work and success of these individuals, the Corps of Cadets teammates who supported and trained them, and the instructors and cadre who set the foundation for leadership and excellence," said Col. Bryan Kirk, UNG's professor of military science.
Ten of UNG's DMGs will commission as Army National Guard officers upon graduation.
"UNG is one of the main reasons that the Georgia National Guard is arguably the best in the nation," said Billy Wells, UNG senior vice president for leadership and global engagement and a retired Army colonel. "We produce quality leaders, and they are rising to the top of the Georgia Guard leadership."
