Class Acts for Oct. 1

Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the president’s and dean’s lists for the 2021 summer semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the dean’s list, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's list students
• Murray County: Justin Davis, Anthony Desantiago, Alison Duckett, Alesha Hughes, Autumn Patterson and Nicholas Wooldridge.
• Whitfield County: Harry Austin, Alexis Contreras Hurtado, Feliciano Diego, Emily Dillard, Kevin Flamenco, Gildardo Guzman, Oscar Guzman, David Lopez, Joshua Lopez, Erika Perez, Olikeur Pineda, Frances Scoggins and Aaron Waggoner.
Dean's list students
• Murray County: James Bryant, Erin Callaway, Lisa Evans, Joshua Ortiz and Megan Swanson.
• Whitfield County: Stacey Anderson, Rodney Baggett, Felix Bernabe, Erik Bibiano, Angel Cruz, Shelby Jones, Stephen Klarner, Jose Lugo, Brandon Pinson, Anthoney Rhoten, Yesenia Rodriguez, Luiz Salaises, Heather Thrasher, Brady Zelaya and Arely Zendejas.
The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation awarded students a record 57 scholarships valued at $25,750 for the 2021 fall semester.
Between $250 and $1,000 were awarded to each student to assist in paying for the fall semester at GNTC. This is the largest amount of funding and largest number of students receiving scholarship awards for a single semester at GNTC, according to Lauretta Hannon, director of the GNTC Foundation.
“We congratulate and salute these outstanding students. Their academic excellence, work ethic, and community involvement represent what this college is about,” said Heidi Popham, president of GNTC. “Thanks to the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation, they are one step closer to graduating and making a difference in the workforce.”
The Gene Haas Scholarship was awarded two students, including Christian Stafford of the Whitfield Murray Campus.
The Judy Hodge Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Karan Trippy of the Whitfield Murray Campus.
Whitfield Murray Campus students Johnny Bautista Reynosa, Jose Cruz, Maynor Puac and Vallie C. White received the Roman Open Charities Scholarship.
Synvous awarded scholarships to four students, including Brittany Letner of the Whitfield Murray Campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.