Class Acts for Oct. 15

A record 34 University of North Georgia cadets who earned Distinguished Military Student (DMS) status for the 2021-22 academic year were honored Sept. 25 at the DMS banquet and Sept. 26 at the DMS review.
Samuel Stuart of Dalton was one of the DMS cadets.
To be selected, a cadet must be in the upper half of the academic class, the upper third of the ROTC class and the upper third of UNG's Order of Merit List, established by the professor of military science. Additionally, cadets are chosen on the basis of interest and aptitude for military service and outstanding qualities of leadership and high moral character as demonstrated by participation and achievement in campus, civic and military activities.
