More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the summer 2022 semester.
Local graduates were:
• Claire Duddleston of Dalton, who earned a master of education degree in elementary education, with a concentration in dual immersion.
• Madison Green of Dalton, who earned a bachelor of business administration degree, with a major in business economics.
• Judson Whitfield of Cohutta, who earned a master of heritage preservation degree, with a concentration in public history.
Audra Leonard of Chatsworth was one of about 165 cadets who began their time as University of North Georgia cadets with Freshman Recruit Orientation Group (FROG) Week from Aug. 14-20.
FROG Week, which is held before the beginning of the fall and spring semesters at UNG, marks the transition from civilians to cadets for these incoming freshmen. Cadet leaders plan and execute all corps events, including FROG Week, with the oversight of the commandant staff. UNG is one of six senior military colleges in the nation and commissions more than 100 officers into the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.