Class Acts for Oct. 23

More than 2,000 students were conferred degrees by Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's, graduate and professional degree levels during the summer 2020 semester. Area students include:
• Aitezaz Ahsan of Dalton, bachelor of arts degree
• Elean Ajtun of Chatsworth, bachelor of Science degree
• Trenton Fordham of Rocky Face, a master of business administration degree
• Melissa Martinez of Dalton, bachelor of Science degree
• Brennan McKenzie of Chatsworth, bachelor of arts degree
• Nia Quinn of Cohutta, bachelor of arts degree
• Jesse Ray of Chatsworth, bachelor of arts degree
